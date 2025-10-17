Advertise with Us
AWS Faces Setback as AI Startups Delay Cloud Spending for Models

AWS is challenged as AI startups delay cloud spending, prioritizing AI models and tools instead, per internal documents. Examples like Cursor show minimal AWS allocation, prompting diversification and pricing pressures. Amazon responds with AI initiatives and accelerators, but risks losing ground to competitors amid evolving cloud dynamics.
Written by Ava Callegari
Friday, October 17, 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is facing an unexpected challenge: a shift in how startups allocate their budgets, with many postponing traditional cloud expenditures in favor of immediate investments in AI models and tools. Internal documents obtained by Business Insider reveal that AWS executives have been warned about this trend, which could signal a fundamental change in cloud computing dynamics. According to these documents from earlier this year, AI startups are prioritizing spending on foundational AI technologies, often delaying the heavy lifting of cloud infrastructure until later stages.

This delay is not just anecdotal; it’s backed by specific examples. For instance, the startup Cursor, known for its AI-driven coding tools, has allocated less than 10% of its budget to traditional AWS cloud services, focusing instead on AI-specific resources. AWS staff highlighted this in internal memos, noting that such patterns could erode the company’s dominance in cloud services as startups seek more specialized AI offerings from competitors.

Shifting Priorities Among AI Innovators

The implications extend beyond isolated cases. Biztoc reports echo these concerns, emphasizing that AI startups are first investing in models and tools, which pushes back their engagement with comprehensive cloud platforms like AWS. This behavior reflects a broader strategic pivot where emerging companies, often strapped for cash, opt for quick wins in AI development over long-term infrastructure commitments. Internal AWS analyses suggest this could lead to diversified spending, with startups splitting budgets across multiple providers to optimize costs.

Moreover, the documents point to pricing pressures. AWS’s reputation in AI has lagged behind rivals like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, partly due to perceptions of higher costs and less integrated AI services. As Hacker News discussions have amplified, industry insiders are debating whether Amazon’s heavy capital expenditures—projected at over $100 billion for 2025—will suffice to recapture momentum if startups continue to delay or diversify.

Internal Warnings and Strategic Responses

Amazon’s response has been multifaceted. The company has ramped up its AI initiatives, including the launch of tools like Amazon Q, an AI coding assistant. However, Business Insider previously noted that Q Developer is trailing competitors in revenue generation, prompting internal adjustments. AWS is also pushing for more organic adoption of its AI products, as detailed in recent reports, aiming to reduce reliance on aggressive sales tactics and foster grassroots growth among developers.

Yet, challenges persist. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from industry analysts highlight hyperscalers’ massive capex plans—Amazon at $104 billion, Microsoft at $85 billion—indicating a race to build AI infrastructure. Despite this, if startups keep postponing AWS commitments, it could strain Amazon’s growth forecasts, especially as AI demand surges but spending patterns evolve.

Broader Industry Implications

Looking ahead, this trend underscores a potential reconfiguration of cloud economics. Ainvest warns that Amazon’s AI innovation lags might pressure its valuation, with investors eyeing more agile competitors. AWS has countered by supporting AI startups through accelerators, offering up to $1 million in credits to 40 selected firms in 2025, as announced in YourStory. Programs like this aim to lock in early loyalty, but success hinges on addressing pricing and integration concerns.

For industry insiders, the key takeaway is vigilance. As AI startups navigate tight budgets, their delayed spending could force AWS to innovate faster or risk ceding ground. Amazon’s executives are undoubtedly monitoring these shifts closely, betting that their infrastructure investments will eventually pay off as AI scales. Still, the documents paint a picture of caution, reminding us that even giants must adapt to the unpredictable rhythms of technological disruption.

