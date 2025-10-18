Aviation Leaders Blast Buttigieg’s Regulations, Eye Trump Deregulation Boost

In the corridors of Washington’s power and the boardrooms of major airlines, a stark consensus has emerged: the Biden administration’s tenure under Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is widely viewed as a period of regulatory overreach that hampered the U.S. aviation sector. Industry leaders, from executives to trade group heads, have voiced relief at the shift away from policies they describe as punitive and innovation-stifling. This sentiment crystallized in a recent statement from Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, the trade association representing major U.S. carriers, who bluntly declared that “nobody is pining for the days of Pete Buttigieg,” regardless of political affiliation.

The president of Airlines for America confirmed that the air industry does not want Biden and Buttigieg back because they were impacting American air travel negatively.



"Nobody is pining for the days of Pete Buttigieg. I don't care what political…"

Calio’s remarks, captured in a viral post on X by commentator Eric Daugherty, painted a picture of an administration that imposed “massive regulations” and effectively sidelined portions of the industry for reasons tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and environmental mandates. He argued these measures “crushed” airlines, reducing capacity by as much as 10% and crippling operational efficiency at a time when post-pandemic recovery demanded flexibility.

The Regulatory Burden Under Scrutiny

Critics point to specific actions during Buttigieg’s watch, such as the push for enhanced passenger protections that mandated compensation for delays and cancellations, as outlined in proposals from 2023. While intended to benefit consumers, airline executives contended these rules added layers of compliance costs without addressing root causes like air traffic control shortages. According to a report in the Associated Press, Buttigieg defended these as necessary safeguards, noting that carriers still posted record profits amid the changes. Yet, industry insiders argue the regulations exacerbated staffing crises, particularly in air traffic control, where DEI-focused hiring allegedly lowered standards—a charge echoed in posts on X from users like Eric Daugherty, who highlighted former controllers’ warnings of systemic vulnerabilities dating back to earlier administrations.

Further straining the sector were environmental policies aimed at reducing emissions, which airlines say forced premature fleet adjustments and grounded aircraft. The Biden team’s approach, as detailed in a New York Times analysis, came under fire during high-profile disruptions, including Southwest Airlines’ meltdown and FAA system outages, which Buttigieg attributed to outdated infrastructure but critics blamed on mismanagement.

A Shift Toward Deregulation

The transition to the Trump administration has been hailed by some as a return to pro-industry policies. Calio praised the new leadership, noting President Trump’s prior experience with Trump Shuttle (formerly Trump Airlines) as evidence of a deeper understanding of aviation as a “national asset.” Recent moves, such as rolling back fines and regulations, have been celebrated in outlets like Fox News, where commentators argue these changes pave the way for lower fares and improved efficiency. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in various media appearances, has accused Buttigieg of contributing to controller shortages by prioritizing DEI over merit, a narrative amplified in X threads criticizing the previous regime’s handling of infrastructure funding.

Airlines for America data suggests that under Biden, regulatory compliance costs soared, contributing to higher ticket prices and reduced routes. In contrast, the current administration’s allocation of over $12 billion for air traffic control hiring, as reported in posts on X, is seen as a direct fix to Buttigieg-era bottlenecks.

Industry Sentiment and Future Implications

This backlash isn’t isolated; it’s reflected in broader industry forums. A Washington Times piece from late 2024 captured ongoing spats between Buttigieg and airline CEOs, who accused the administration of overregulation even as it wound down. Today, with Trump in office, executives express optimism about mergers and expansions previously stalled by antitrust scrutiny under Biden’s DOJ, which often aligned with Buttigieg’s consumer-first stance.

Yet, not all views are unanimous. Some consumer advocates, cited in a New York Magazine profile, credit Buttigieg with pushing for accountability, like automatic refunds for disruptions—a rule now under review. Still, the prevailing industry mood, as voiced by Calio and echoed across X discussions, is one of relief: the Buttigieg era’s “punitive” grip is loosening, potentially ushering in a more competitive era for American skies.

Echoes from the Ground: Staffing and Safety Concerns

Delving deeper, air traffic control woes have been a flashpoint. Former controllers, in interviews shared on X, blame relaxed standards under Buttigieg for near-misses and delays, with one viral clip from Daugherty quoting a whistleblower on DEI’s role in eroding competence since the Obama years. The TMZ reported Duffy’s pointed accusations, linking these to broader safety risks amid rising travel demand.

Infrastructure funding also draws ire. Despite Biden’s infrastructure bill promising billions, critics argue much was diverted or inefficiently allocated, leading to persistent shortages. A Pinpoint Policy Institute analysis from September 2025 lambasts this as “regulatory overreach” that undermined growth, now being reversed by Trump’s team.

Political Undercurrents and Broader Impacts

Politically, this narrative fits into larger critiques of Biden’s economic policies. X users, including Daugherty, have amplified Trump’s jabs at Buttigieg as a “political hack” responsible for aviation’s woes, tying it to election-year rhetoric. Industry reports from Skift in early 2025 reveal Buttigieg’s parting words defending his record, but the tide has turned.

For insiders, the lesson is clear: balanced regulation is key. As airlines navigate recovery, the rejection of Buttigieg’s approach signals a preference for policies that prioritize operational freedom over stringent oversight, potentially reshaping U.S. aviation for years to come.