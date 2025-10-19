Automakers Shift Back to Physical Buttons to Combat Driver Distraction

In the automotive industry, a quiet revolution is underway as manufacturers grapple with the unintended consequences of touchscreen dominance in vehicle interiors. For years, sleek digital displays promised a futuristic driving experience, consolidating controls for everything from climate settings to navigation into intuitive, smartphone-like interfaces. Yet, recent data reveals a stark reality: these screens are proving more distracting than beneficial, prompting a wave of redesigns that favor tactile, physical buttons.

Automakers like Volkswagen and Hyundai are leading this shift, responding to mounting evidence that touchscreens increase driver distraction. According to a study highlighted in WIRED, reaction times when using screens while driving can be worse than those impaired by alcohol or cannabis, with 90% of drivers expressing frustration over touchscreen usability. This backlash isn’t just anecdotal; it’s backed by safety organizations pushing for change.

The Safety Imperative Driving Change

Euro NCAP, Europe’s influential vehicle safety rating body, has introduced new guidelines penalizing cars that rely too heavily on touchscreens for essential functions, effective from 2026. This regulatory pressure is accelerating the trend, as brands risk lower safety scores—and thus market appeal—if they don’t adapt. In the U.S., similar calls are emerging, with the Los Angeles Times editorial board advocating for a return to manual controls, arguing that not everything belongs on a touchscreen for safer roads.

Consumer preferences are equally compelling. Surveys show drivers crave the haptic feedback of buttons, which allow eyes-on-the-road adjustments without fumbling through menus. Jalopnik reports that brands like Porsche and Nissan are reintroducing knobs and switches in response, acknowledging that minimalist designs, while aesthetically pleasing, often compromise functionality during real-world use.

Economic and Design Realities

The pivot isn’t without challenges; retooling assembly lines for physical controls involves significant costs, especially amid supply chain disruptions. Still, the long-term benefits appear to outweigh these hurdles. As noted in Popular Science, carmakers are realizing that touchscreen “mania” led to overcomplication, with some interfaces burying critical features in sub-menus that demand multiple taps— a dangerous proposition at highway speeds.

This “re-buttoning” phase, as described by author Rachel Plotnick in Carscoops, reflects a broader industry reckoning. Automakers are now blending hybrid systems: retaining large screens for infotainment while reserving buttons for high-frequency tasks like volume or temperature control. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has publicly committed to this hybrid approach, citing internal data that drivers simply prefer physical interfaces for their reliability and intuitiveness.

Looking Ahead to 2025 and Beyond

By 2025, expect more models from major players to feature this tactile revival. Autoblog lists Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Mercedes among those already implementing changes, with prototypes showcasing dashboards that evoke pre-digital eras but incorporate modern tech. The move aligns with evolving consumer demands for vehicles that prioritize safety over gimmicks.

Industry insiders predict this trend will influence electric vehicle designs, where battery efficiency and user experience are paramount. As Slate observed back in 2023, admitting the touchscreen experiment’s flaws marks a mature step for automakers, potentially reducing accident rates linked to distraction. Ultimately, this shift underscores a timeless truth: in the quest for innovation, simplicity often reigns supreme, ensuring drivers remain focused on the road rather than buried in digital interfaces.