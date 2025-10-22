ASCI Deploys AI to Tackle Deepfakes in India’s Digital Ads

In a move that signals a significant shift in how advertising is regulated in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning tools into its monitoring processes. This initiative, led by the council’s new chairman, aims to address the escalating challenges posed by digital and AI-generated advertisements. According to a recent report in The Economic Times, ASCI is partnering with technology firms to develop advanced monitoring systems that can swiftly identify misleading or unethical ads, particularly those involving deepfakes and synthetic content.

The decision comes amid a surge in digital advertising in India, where online platforms have become breeding grounds for innovative yet potentially deceptive marketing tactics. ASCI, a self-regulatory body established in 1985, has traditionally relied on complaints and manual reviews to enforce its code of conduct. However, the sheer volume of digital ads—estimated to exceed billions annually—has overwhelmed these methods, prompting the need for technological reinforcement. Industry experts note that AI’s ability to analyze vast datasets in real-time could reduce processing times from days to mere hours, enhancing consumer protection without stifling creativity.

Embracing Technology to Combat Deepfakes and Misinformation in Advertising

Deepfakes represent one of the most pressing concerns for ASCI’s new strategy. These AI-manipulated videos and images can fabricate endorsements or scenarios that mislead consumers, eroding trust in brands. The council’s plan includes deploying machine learning algorithms to scan social media, websites, and streaming services for such content. A study highlighted in ET BrandEquity underscores AI’s transformative role in India’s advertising sector, predicting that tools like these will boost efficiency in personalization and compliance monitoring. By collaborating with tech giants, ASCI aims to create a robust framework that not only detects violations but also predicts emerging trends in ad malpractices.

This adoption mirrors global trends, such as the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which reported scanning over 3 million ads in 2023 using in-house machine learning models, as detailed in their Annual Report. In India, the context is amplified by the rapid growth of e-commerce and social media, where ads often blur lines between reality and fabrication. ASCI’s initiative is expected to strengthen self-regulation, potentially influencing government policies on digital content, especially with ongoing discussions around AI regulations as explored in a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace analysis.

Partnerships and Implementation Challenges in AI-Driven Regulation

To implement this, ASCI is forging alliances with AI specialists, focusing on tools that can handle multilingual and multicultural nuances prevalent in Indian advertising. Recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like the Economic Times, highlight the timeliness of this move, with one update from October 22, 2025, noting the council’s intent to tackle digital challenges through AI and ML. These social media insights reflect growing industry buzz, with marketers expressing optimism about faster compliance but cautioning against over-reliance on algorithms that might misinterpret cultural contexts.

Challenges abound, including data privacy concerns and the risk of biased AI decisions. ASCI must ensure its systems are transparent and accountable, possibly by incorporating human oversight in final judgments. As per a report from IAB, while AI adoption in advertising is surging, safeguards for responsible use are lagging, a sentiment echoed in Indian contexts. Training these models on diverse datasets will be crucial to avoid disparities in ad scrutiny across regions.

Future Implications for Advertisers and Consumer Trust

For advertisers, this means adapting to a more vigilant regulatory environment. Brands will need to invest in ethical AI practices to avoid penalties, potentially leading to innovations in transparent marketing. The council’s annual complaints report for 2023-24, summarized by ALG India Law Offices LLP, already shows a rise in digital ad complaints, underscoring the urgency. By leveraging AI, ASCI could set a benchmark for other emerging markets, fostering a healthier advertising ecosystem.

Looking ahead, this technological pivot could extend beyond monitoring to proactive education, helping smaller agencies comply with standards. Industry insiders predict that within two years, AI-driven regulation might become the norm, as suggested in discussions on platforms like X, where recent threads emphasize AI’s role in curbing misinformation. Ultimately, ASCI’s embrace of AI/ML not only addresses current digital ad pitfalls but also positions India as a leader in responsible advertising innovation, balancing growth with integrity.