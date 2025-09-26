Apple’s Veritas App Tests AI-Powered Siri Upgrade for 2026 Launch

Apple’s engineers have been quietly developing a ChatGPT-like application to test an overhauled version of Siri, signaling a major push to catch up in the artificial intelligence race. According to a recent report from MacRumors, this internal tool, dubbed “Veritas,” allows employees to experiment with advanced features that could transform Siri into a more conversational and capable assistant. The app is designed to handle back-and-forth dialogues, search through personal data, and perform actions within other apps, all powered by Apple’s in-house large language model known internally as “Linwood.”

This development comes amid broader efforts to revamp Siri, which has lagged behind competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Insiders familiar with the project, as cited in Bloomberg’s coverage, indicate that the testing app is a successor to an earlier prototype called AppleGPT, created in 2023. While the Veritas app won’t be released to the public, it’s a crucial step in refining Siri’s capabilities for a planned launch in early 2026, potentially with iOS 19.4.

Behind the Scenes of Apple’s AI Ambitions: A Delayed but Determined Overhaul

The push for a smarter Siri has been fraught with challenges, including technical hurdles and leadership changes, as detailed in a May 2025 feature from Bloomberg. Apple initially aimed for a faster rollout but delayed the LLM-enhanced Siri to ensure reliability and privacy, core tenets of the company’s philosophy. Recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Apple enthusiasts and tech analysts, echo this sentiment, highlighting excitement over leaked details of Siri’s “world knowledge” search feature, which could integrate real-time web data into responses.

Engineers are focusing on making Siri more context-aware, capable of understanding nuanced queries and maintaining conversation threads across devices. This aligns with Apple’s strategy to embed AI deeply into its ecosystem, from iPhones to HomePods, without relying heavily on third-party models. A September 2025 update from MacRumors notes that the new Siri will include an AI-powered web search tool, dubbed “World Knowledge Answers,” enabling multimodal responses that combine text, images, and voice.

Regulatory and Ethical Hurdles in the Path of Innovation

Global regulatory scrutiny has also played a role in the timeline. Reports from Tech Wire Asia in May 2025 discuss how privacy concerns and EU data protection rules have slowed deployment, pushing the full rollout to fall 2025 or later for some features. Apple is navigating these by emphasizing on-device processing to minimize data sharing, a move that differentiates it from cloud-dependent rivals.

Meanwhile, internal testing with Veritas has revealed promising advancements, such as Siri’s ability to execute complex tasks like booking reservations or summarizing emails based on user history. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his ongoing coverage, suggests this could position Siri as a true personal assistant, rivaling the conversational depth of ChatGPT while maintaining Apple’s security standards. Posts on X from industry watchers, including those from Schaeffer’s Investment Research, speculate that success here could boost Apple’s stock by reinvigorating iPhone sales amid AI hype.

Competitive Pressures and Future Implications for Consumers

The competitive environment is intensifying, with Microsoft and Google already deploying advanced AI assistants. Apple’s response, as outlined in a comprehensive guide from MacRumors published in August 2025, involves not just Siri but broader Apple Intelligence features, like enhanced app integrations and predictive actions. This overhaul is expected to debut in stages, with initial betas possibly in early 2026.

For industry insiders, the real intrigue lies in Apple’s proprietary LLM, Linwood, which promises lower latency and better personalization than external APIs. Engadget’s recent article notes that while the Veritas app is employee-only, its learnings will inform public releases, potentially including Safari integrations for AI-driven searches. As one X post from a tech analyst put it, this could mark Siri’s evolution from a basic voice command tool to a proactive companion.

Investor Sentiment and Market Ramifications

Investor reactions have been mixed, with some expressing frustration over delays. A November 2024 post on X from ZeroHedge lamented the wait until 2026, predicting a dent in Apple’s “supercycle” expectations. Yet, optimism persists; TechTimes reported in September 2025 that analysts foresee LLM Siri driving upgrades, especially with features like in-app actions that could streamline workflows for professionals.

Ultimately, Apple’s methodical approach may pay off by delivering a polished product. As Gurman detailed in his Bloomberg pieces, the company is betting big on AI to secure its dominance in consumer tech, with Siri at the forefront. While challenges remain, the Veritas testing app underscores a commitment to innovation that could redefine user interactions with technology.