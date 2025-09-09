Apple’s Ultra-Thin iPhone May Be Called ‘iPhone Air’ Per New Leak

As Apple prepares to unveil its latest iPhone lineup, a last-minute rumor has thrown a curveball into expectations surrounding the naming of its much-anticipated ultra-thin model. Just hours before the company’s “It’s Glowtime” event, a leaker known as Instant Digital on the Chinese social platform Weibo posted an image purporting to show a warranty leaflet for the device, suggesting it might simply be called “iPhone Air” rather than the widely speculated “iPhone 17 Air.” This detail, if accurate, could signal a subtle shift in Apple’s branding strategy, moving away from numerical designations that have defined the iPhone series for years.

The leaked image depicts a slim, unfolded leaflet with the text “iPhone Air” prominently displayed, alongside standard warranty information in Chinese. According to reports from 9to5Mac, the leaker claims this document is authentic, though skepticism abounds given the proximity to the official reveal. Instant Digital has a mixed track record, having accurately predicted features like the yellow iPhone 14 and the frosted glass back of the iPhone 15, but also missing the mark on others, such as a rumored red iPhone 15. This uncertainty underscores the high-stakes game of pre-event leaks in the tech industry, where misinformation can spread rapidly.

Shifting Naming Conventions in Apple’s Ecosystem

Industry observers note that dropping the “17” from the name would align with Apple’s recent moves to simplify product monikers across its portfolio. For instance, the latest iPad models have eschewed generational numbers in favor of descriptors like “iPad Air (M2),” a change highlighted in posts on X (formerly Twitter) that discuss Apple’s evolving strategy to emphasize features over sequential updates. This approach could make the iPhone Air feel more timeless, positioning it as a premium, lightweight option in the lineup rather than a yearly iteration.

If confirmed, the “iPhone Air” branding would replace the Plus model, which has struggled with sales in recent years. Rumors compiled by AppleInsider suggest the device will measure around 6mm thick, making it Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet, with a single rear camera and a 6.6-inch display. This design echoes the MacBook Air’s ethos of portability and elegance, potentially appealing to consumers seeking a balance between the standard iPhone and the Pro models’ heftier builds.

Implications for Market Positioning and Consumer Perception

Analysts speculate that this naming choice could help Apple differentiate its products in a crowded smartphone market, where competitors like Samsung and Google continue to innovate with foldables and AI integrations. By adopting “Air” without a number, Apple might be laying groundwork for a more fluid product cycle, as hinted in Bloomberg reports outlining three consecutive years of major iPhone redesigns: the ultra-thin model in 2025, a foldable in 2026, and a 20th-anniversary edition in 2027.

However, not all leaks support this simplified name. Earlier rumors from 9to5Mac referred to it as “iPhone 17 Air,” suggesting internal deliberations may still be in flux. Posts on X from users like Vadim Yuryev propose even bolder shifts, such as introducing “iPhone Ultra” to denote top-tier models, reflecting ongoing debates about Apple’s future naming schemes.

Broader Industry Ramifications and Event Anticipation

The warranty leaflet leak also ties into broader discussions about Apple’s warranty and service strategies, especially with the recent introduction of AppleCare One, a bundled plan for multiple devices as detailed in prior 9to5Mac coverage. If the “iPhone Air” name sticks, it could influence how consumers perceive value in extended warranties for a device marketed on its slim profile, which might raise concerns about durability.

As the event approaches, this rumor adds intrigue to what is already expected to be a packed showcase, including updates to AirPods and possibly the AirTag 2. For industry insiders, the potential name change represents more than semantics—it’s a glimpse into Apple’s long-term vision for reinventing its flagship product amid intensifying competition and evolving consumer demands. Whether “iPhone Air” becomes official or remains a fleeting speculation, it highlights the relentless buzz that surrounds Apple’s every move.