Apple’s Invisible Face ID Dream Delayed: Inside the 2027 iPhone Revolution

In the ever-evolving world of smartphone technology, Apple Inc. has long been at the forefront of innovation, particularly with its biometric security features. The company’s Face ID system, introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, revolutionized user authentication by using a sophisticated array of sensors to map facial features. Now, rumors and leaks suggest that Apple is pushing the boundaries further by aiming to embed this technology entirely under the display, eliminating the need for visible notches or cutouts.

According to recent reports, this ambitious under-display Face ID, along with an under-display selfie camera, has been delayed until 2027. This timeline aligns with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, potentially marking a significant milestone for the device. Industry insiders speculate that this move could finally deliver the ‘all-screen’ iPhone that fans have dreamed of since the notch’s debut.

The Evolution of iPhone Display Design

Apple’s journey toward a seamless display began with the iPhone X’s notch, which housed the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID. Over the years, this evolved into the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, a pill-shaped cutout that dynamically adapts to show notifications and controls. However, the quest for a truly bezel-less screen has driven Apple to explore under-display technologies.

Leakers and analysts have tracked this development closely. For instance, display expert Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has been vocal about Apple’s plans. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Young indicated that while some under-display components might appear sooner, a full implementation is slated for later. This aligns with broader industry trends where competitors like Samsung and Google have experimented with under-display cameras, though with mixed results in terms of image quality.

Technical Challenges Behind the Delay

The primary hurdles in developing under-display Face ID involve maintaining the accuracy and security of the biometric system while hiding it beneath the screen. Face ID relies on a dot projector, infrared camera, and flood illuminator to create a 3D map of the user’s face. Placing these under the display requires advanced materials that allow light to pass through without compromising screen clarity or sensor performance.

Reports from AppleInsider detail that the latest rumor pushes this technology to the iPhone 20 Pro, expected in 2027. The publication cites supply chain sources suggesting that Apple is collaborating with partners like LG and Samsung to refine the technology. ‘The Dynamic Island will finally disappear in the iPhone 20 Pro as Apple introduces an under-display camera and Face ID sensor,’ notes AppleInsider, highlighting the anticipated disappearance of visible cutouts.

Historical Predictions and Shifting Timelines

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities has a track record of accurate Apple predictions. In a 2022 post on X, Kuo stated, ‘My prediction is the same – under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose.’ However, subsequent updates have revised this to later years, reflecting ongoing challenges.

Similarly, a report from iDownloadBlog in March 2024 noted, ‘Apple has allegedly delayed (again) a rumored iPhone that would hide a Face ID sensor array under the display and kill the notch until 2027.’ This pattern of delays underscores the complexity of integrating such advanced biometrics without sacrificing user experience.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Implications

While Apple refines its approach, Android manufacturers have already dipped their toes into under-display cameras. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series feature under-screen selfies, but reviews often criticize reduced image quality due to the overlaying pixels. Apple’s delay might stem from a commitment to perfection, ensuring that under-display Face ID matches or exceeds current standards.

A recent article from IBTimes UK describes Apple’s plan as a ‘bold all-screen leap,’ with patents revealing efforts to conceal sensors under the display. The piece quotes supply-chain sources indicating that by 2027, Apple aims to achieve this without compromising on security or camera performance.

Potential Features of the 2027 iPhone

Beyond Face ID, the 2027 iPhone—potentially dubbed the iPhone 19 or 20—could incorporate other innovations. Rumors from 9to5Mac suggest, ‘It seems a near certainty that Face ID will be embedded into the display of the iPhone 18 Pro, and…’ However, updated leaks point to 2027 for full implementation, possibly including an under-display camera capable of high-resolution selfies.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, in a report echoed by Mint, mentioned, ‘Future models could aim for edge-to-edge displays with under-display technology by 2027, coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.’ This anniversary angle adds a marketing dimension, positioning the device as a celebratory leap forward.

Supply Chain Dynamics and Manufacturing Hurdles

Apple’s supply chain is a critical factor in these developments. Partners like TSMC for chips and display manufacturers in Asia are ramping up R&D. A post on X from leaker Digital Chat Station, as referenced in various reports, notes that Apple’s timeline for under-display tech in slab-style iPhones is set for 2027, potentially including 3D under-display Face ID.

Challenges include yield rates for under-display components. According to Tech News Center, ‘Recent reports indicate that this development might be delayed until at least 2026 or 2027… Earlier projections suggested the under-screen Face ID technology might debut as early as 2024 or 2025. Reasons for the Delay…’ These include technical refinements to ensure reliability in various lighting conditions.

Consumer Expectations and Market Impact

As anticipation builds, consumers and investors alike are watching closely. Posts on X from accounts like Apple Hub reflect sentiment, with one from 2022 asking, ‘Would you like Touch ID on a future iPhone or do you prefer Face ID?’ While some users pine for fingerprint sensors, Apple’s focus remains on enhancing Face ID.

The delay to 2027 could allow Apple to leapfrog competitors. A report from WebProNews states, ‘Rumors suggest Apple’s iPhone 18 series in 2026 will feature a smaller Dynamic Island… while full under-screen Face ID is delayed to 2027.’ This stepwise approach might introduce partial under-display elements earlier.

Broader Technological Context

In the context of biometrics, Apple’s persistence with Face ID contrasts with Android’s shift toward under-display fingerprint sensors. A 2024 X post from AppleLeaker noted, ‘While Android OEMs gave up on 3D face recognition in favour of under display fingerprint sensors, Apple thinks FaceID is the ultimate biometric.’

Patents filed by Apple, as covered in various outlets, detail methods for under-display sensing, including variable transparency layers. This innovation could extend beyond iPhones to iPads or even Macs, reshaping Apple’s ecosystem.

Future Prospects and Strategic Timing

Looking ahead, the 2027 timeline allows Apple to align with advancements in OLED technology, which is crucial for under-display integration. Industry experts predict that by then, manufacturing costs will decrease, making it feasible for mass production.

Ultimately, this delay reflects Apple’s methodical approach to innovation, prioritizing quality over speed. As one X post from MacHash on November 10, 2025, summarized recent news: ‘Under-display selfie camera and Face ID pushed back to 2027.’