Apple’s Foldable iPhone Set for 2026 Launch with 15-20M Unit Forecast

Apple Inc. is ramping up anticipation for its inaugural foldable iPhone, with internal projections suggesting robust consumer interest even before the device’s expected launch next year. According to a recent report, the company has elevated its demand forecasts, signaling confidence in the product’s market reception amid a shifting smartphone industry.

The so-called iPhone Fold, slated for release in the fall of 2026, represents Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable device segment, a category currently dominated by rivals like Samsung Electronics Co. This move comes as global foldable shipments have faced their first year-over-year decline, yet Apple’s involvement is poised to reinvigorate the space.

Raised Internal Expectations

Insiders familiar with Apple’s supply chain indicate that the company is preparing for higher-than-anticipated production volumes, potentially ordering components for millions of units. This optimism stems from early market research and prototype testing, which have reportedly exceeded initial benchmarks for durability and user appeal.

A report from 9to5Mac highlights how Apple is “already raising iPhone Fold expectations in a big way,” citing sources that point to internal adjustments aimed at meeting projected demand. This adjustment could translate to a significant boost for suppliers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is expected to benefit from increased chip orders.

Market Context and Challenges

The foldable market has seen stagnation, with a report from 9to5Mac noting a decline in shipments last year, attributed to high prices and durability concerns. Apple’s entry could reverse this trend, leveraging its brand loyalty to attract premium buyers willing to pay upwards of $2,000 for innovative form factors.

Analysts predict the iPhone Fold will feature an ultra-thin design, possibly with a 7.8-inch main display and advanced hinge technology to minimize creases. Drawing from insights in a MacRumors roundup, the device may incorporate side-mounted Touch ID and titanium casing, positioning it as a high-end competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Competitive Implications

This development has stirred reactions across the industry, with surveys indicating that a notable portion of iPhone users might switch to Android foldables in the interim, as per another 9to5Mac piece. However, Apple’s meticulous approach—focusing on seamless integration with its ecosystem—could retain loyalists and draw new converts.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in posts on X, has estimated shipments could reach 15-20 million units over the product’s lifecycle, underscoring the scale of Apple’s ambitions. This aligns with broader reports from TrendForce, which suggest the foldable iPhone will drive growth for key partners like TSMC.

Future Outlook for Innovation

Looking ahead, Apple’s foldable push is part of a multi-year redesign strategy, including an ultra-thin “iPhone Air” in 2025 and potentially an all-glass model in 2027, as detailed in The Economic Times. These innovations aim to combat slowing smartphone sales by emphasizing form and functionality.

For industry insiders, the raised expectations signal Apple’s bet on foldables as a growth driver, potentially reshaping consumer preferences and pressuring competitors to accelerate their own advancements. While risks like production delays persist, the company’s track record suggests this could be a pivotal moment in mobile technology evolution.