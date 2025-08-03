Apple’s ‘Answers’ Team Builds ChatGPT-Like AI for Siri by 2026

Apple Inc. is ramping up its artificial intelligence ambitions with a new internal team dubbed “Answers, Knowledge, and Information,” focused on developing advanced search capabilities reminiscent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Job listings recently surfaced on Apple’s career portal reveal openings for engineers tasked with enhancing core services like Siri, Spotlight, and Safari, signaling a strategic push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its ecosystem. This move comes amid intensifying competition from rivals like Google and Microsoft, who have already deployed sophisticated AI-driven search tools.

The team’s mandate, as detailed in postings on Apple’s jobs site, involves creating “next-generation” search experiences that provide direct, context-aware answers to user queries. Insiders suggest this could evolve Siri from a basic voice assistant into a more conversational powerhouse, capable of handling complex information retrieval without relying solely on external partnerships.

Strategic Shift in AI Development

Apple’s hiring spree for the Answers team marks a departure from its traditionally cautious approach to AI, where privacy and on-device processing have been paramount. According to a report from MacRumors published on August 3, 2025, the company is seeking talent in machine learning, natural language processing, and knowledge graph technologies to build an in-house system that rivals ChatGPT’s ability to synthesize and deliver information.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts outlined in recent analyses, including one from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who noted in his Power On newsletter that Apple aims to debut a revamped AI assistant as early as 2026. The focus on “stripped-down” yet powerful search tools could help Apple differentiate by emphasizing accuracy and user privacy, avoiding the data-hungry models that power competitors.

Implications for Core Products

Engineers joining the Answers team will likely contribute to integrating these AI enhancements across Apple’s hardware lineup, from iPhones to Macs. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from tech accounts like 9to5Mac highlight excitement around how this could transform Spotlight into a proactive search engine, pulling real-time data while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Furthermore, AppleInsider reports that the team is accelerating development to counter ChatGPT’s dominance, potentially incorporating multimodal capabilities that blend text, images, and voice for richer interactions. This could address longstanding criticisms of Siri’s limitations in understanding nuanced queries compared to Google’s Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Competitive Pressures and Talent Hunt

The urgency behind these hires reflects Apple’s need to catch up in the generative AI race, especially after losing key researchers to companies like Meta. Gurman’s newsletter also mentions recent executive changes and the spotting of an iPhone 17 prototype, suggesting integrated AI features might debut in upcoming devices.

Industry experts point to Apple’s vast data resources from App Store interactions and user behaviors as a potential edge, enabling the Answers team to train models efficiently without external dependencies. However, challenges remain in scaling these systems globally while adhering to stringent privacy regulations, as noted in discussions on X where users speculate on the balance between innovation and ethical AI deployment.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

Looking ahead, the Answers team’s work could redefine personal computing by making AI assistants indispensable for everyday tasks, from research to productivity. A 9to5Mac article emphasizes Apple’s plan to rival ChatGPT directly, potentially through a subscription-based model that enhances Apple Intelligence features introduced earlier.

For industry insiders, this development underscores Apple’s pivot toward AI sovereignty, reducing reliance on partners like OpenAI while fostering internal innovation. As hiring continues, with over a dozen positions listed, the tech giant appears poised to unveil prototypes soon, possibly at its next Worldwide Developers Conference, setting the stage for a more intelligent and integrated user experience across its platforms.