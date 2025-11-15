Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Saga: USITC Probes Redesigned Feature Amid Patent Clash

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) has launched a fresh investigation into Apple’s Apple Watch, scrutinizing whether the company’s redesigned blood oxygen sensing feature still infringes on patents held by medical technology firm Masimo Corp. This development, announced on November 14, 2025, marks the latest chapter in a protracted legal battle that has already forced Apple to temporarily disable the feature in the U.S. market.

According to reports from AppleInsider, the USITC’s new probe focuses on changes Apple implemented earlier in 2025 to its pulse oximetry technology. The commission aims to determine if these modifications sufficiently avoid violating Masimo’s intellectual property rights, which center on methods for measuring blood oxygen levels using light-based sensors.

The Patent Dispute’s Origins

The conflict traces back to 2020 when Masimo accused Apple of poaching its employees and stealing trade secrets to develop the blood oxygen monitoring capability introduced in the Apple Watch Series 6. A 2023 USITC ruling found Apple in violation, leading to an import ban on affected models, as detailed in coverage from WIRED. Apple appealed, but the ban took effect, prompting the company to sell watches without the feature enabled in the U.S.

In a clever workaround, Apple relaunched a ‘redesigned’ version of the feature in August 2025. As explained in an official update on Apple’s newsroom, the processing of blood oxygen data was shifted from the watch hardware to the paired iPhone, utilizing the phone’s computational power to calculate saturation levels based on raw sensor data.

Technical Workaround Under Scrutiny

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like AppleLeaker highlighted this shift, noting that ‘Blood Oxygen data is now processed by the paired iPhone rather than on-device by the watch, avoiding violating Masimo’s patent.’ This method leverages the watch’s existing hardware—shining red (660 nm), green (525 nm), and infrared (850–940 nm) lights into the skin—to measure reflected light, with the iPhone applying calibration algorithms.

However, Masimo contends that this redesign still infringes on its patents. In a statement reported by 9to5Mac, Masimo’s CEO Joe Kiani said, ‘We believe Apple’s changes are superficial and continue to use our patented technology without permission.’ The USITC’s investigation, expected to last about six months, will examine these claims in detail.

Implications for Apple’s Wearables Strategy

Industry insiders view this as a critical test for Apple’s health-focused ecosystem. The blood oxygen feature, while not FDA-approved for medical use, has been marketed as a wellness tool, aiding users in tracking metrics like sleep apnea indicators. Coverage from MacDailyNews notes that any renewed ban could disrupt sales of the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models.

Apple’s response has been measured. In a filing cited by Hacker News discussions, the company argues that the redesign ‘fundamentally alters’ how the feature operates, moving key processing off the watch to comply with the original ruling. Yet, sentiment on X, including posts from MacRumors.com, suggests ongoing uncertainty, with some users speculating about potential software updates to mitigate risks.

Broader Patent Landscape in Health Tech

The case underscores broader tensions in the health technology sector, where patents on sensor technologies are fiercely contested. Masimo, a leader in pulse oximetry, has invested heavily in R&D, holding over 1,000 patents. As reported in TechXplore, Apple’s initial infringement led to a $1.1 billion jury award to Masimo in a related lawsuit, though Apple is appealing.

Competitors like Fitbit and Garmin have navigated similar waters by licensing technologies or developing alternatives. Industry analysts, quoted in posts on X from The Verge, warn that prolonged disputes could slow innovation in wearables, where health monitoring is a key differentiator.

Market and Consumer Impact

For consumers, the feature’s availability has been inconsistent. U.S. buyers of new Apple Watches since January 2024 initially received devices with blood oxygen sensing disabled via software. The August 2025 relaunch brought relief, but the new USITC probe introduces fresh anxiety, as evidenced by discussions on X where users express frustration over potential disruptions.

Financially, Apple has downplayed the impact, with CEO Tim Cook stating in a 2024 earnings call, reported by CNBC, that ‘the blood oxygen feature is not a major driver of sales.’ However, it bolsters the watch’s appeal in a market projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, per Statista data referenced in various news outlets.

Legal Timelines and Potential Outcomes

The USITC’s process involves evidence gathering, hearings, and a final determination, potentially leading to another import exclusion order. Apple could seek presidential veto, as it did unsuccessfully in 2023, or pursue settlements. Recent X posts from Insider Paper echo past bans, highlighting the high stakes.

Masimo’s aggressive stance stems from its belief in protecting innovations. Kiani has publicly stated, as per AppleInsider, ‘We’re committed to ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.’ For Apple, resolving this could involve licensing fees, estimated at hundreds of millions, or further redesigns.

Future of Health Monitoring in Wearables

Looking ahead, this dispute may influence how companies approach patent-sensitive features. Apple’s pivot to iPhone processing could set a precedent for distributed computing in wearables, reducing on-device complexity. Insights from LinkCentre News & Headlines describe the sensor’s role in measuring oxygen saturation, emphasizing its non-medical utility.

As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will watch closely. The outcome could reshape Apple’s health tech ambitions, potentially accelerating integrations with services like Apple Health or prompting acquisitions to bolster IP portfolios.