Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Feature Returns via iPhone Update

Return of a Key Health Feature

In a significant turnaround for Apple’s wearable technology, the company has announced the reinstatement of blood oxygen sensing on select Apple Watch models in the United States. This development comes after an 18-month hiatus triggered by a heated patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo. The feature, which allows users to measure their blood oxygen levels directly from their wrist, was initially removed from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units sold in the U.S. starting in January 2024, following a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) that found Apple in violation of Masimo’s patents.

The reinstatement is facilitated through a software update, specifically watchOS 11.6.1 and iOS 18.6.1, which redesigns how the feature operates. Rather than performing calculations on the watch itself, the new system shifts the processing to the paired iPhone, effectively bypassing the patented technology at the center of the dispute. This clever workaround has received approval from U.S. regulators, allowing Apple to restore functionality without altering the hardware.

Navigating Legal Hurdles

The legal saga began when Masimo accused Apple of infringing on its pulse oximetry patents, leading to an import ban on affected Apple Watch models. Apple appealed the decision, but sales continued without the feature to comply with the ban. According to a report from Wired, the redesigned feature represents Apple’s strategic pivot to resolve the issue without conceding to Masimo’s demands. Industry insiders note that this move not only revives a popular health tool but also underscores the complexities of intellectual property in consumer electronics.

Apple’s announcement, detailed in a press release on its own newsroom page, specifies that the update applies to Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models. Users outside the U.S. have continued to enjoy the feature uninterrupted, highlighting the dispute’s geographic specificity. The software update is set to roll out today, August 14, 2025, marking a swift response to ongoing user feedback and competitive pressures.

Implications for Health Tech Innovation

This resolution arrives amid broader discussions on health monitoring in wearables. Blood oxygen sensing, introduced in the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020, has been praised for its potential in detecting conditions like sleep apnea or altitude sickness. However, critics, including Masimo’s CEO, have questioned its accuracy compared to medical-grade devices. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users and tech enthusiasts reflect excitement over the return, with many sharing anticipation for enhanced health tracking capabilities.

As reported by AppleInsider, the update could influence future iterations of the Apple Watch, potentially integrating more advanced sensors while navigating patent minefields. Analysts suggest this might pressure competitors like Samsung and Fitbit to accelerate their own health features, fostering innovation in the sector.

User Impact and Future Outlook

For Apple Watch owners, the update means regaining a tool that integrates seamlessly with other health metrics like heart rate and ECG. Instructions for enabling the feature involve updating both the watch and iPhone, ensuring compatibility. A piece from 9to5Mac details how the redesigned app will provide on-demand readings and background measurements, maintaining user privacy through on-device processing where possible.

Looking ahead, the dispute with Masimo remains unresolved, with appeals ongoing. Apple could fully reactivate the original hardware-based feature if it wins in court, potentially by 2028 as per earlier filings noted in MacRumors. This episode illustrates the delicate balance between technological advancement and legal protections in the health tech space, where innovations like non-invasive monitoring promise to transform personal wellness but often spark proprietary battles.

Broader Industry Ramifications

The reinstatement also highlights Apple’s resilience in maintaining market dominance. With over 100 million active Apple Watch users worldwide, restoring this feature could bolster loyalty and sales. News from TradingView indicates positive stock movements following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in Apple’s problem-solving prowess.

Ultimately, this development serves as a case study for tech giants facing patent challenges. By leveraging software ingenuity, Apple has not only circumvented immediate obstacles but also set a precedent for future disputes. As the wearable market evolves, such adaptations will likely become commonplace, ensuring that health innovations reach consumers despite legal entanglements.