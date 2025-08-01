Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Feature Disabled in US Amid Masimo Patent Dispute

The Ongoing Stalemate in Apple’s Patent Dispute

In the high-stakes world of wearable technology, Apple Inc. finds itself locked in a protracted legal battle that has sidelined one of its Apple Watch’s key health features: blood oxygen monitoring. The feature, which allows users to measure their blood oxygen saturation levels, was disabled in models sold in the U.S. starting in early 2024 due to a patent infringement ruling. This development stems from a dispute with medical technology company Masimo Corp., which accused Apple of violating its patents related to pulse oximetry technology.

The conflict escalated when the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo, leading to an import ban on certain Apple Watch models equipped with the sensor. Apple responded by redesigning the watches to exclude the feature for U.S. sales, but the company has not ceased its appeals. Recent updates indicate that resolution remains elusive, with both parties showing no inclination to compromise.

Legal Maneuvers and Appeals

Apple’s latest efforts to overturn the ban were highlighted in a July 2025 filing, where the company argued that the ITC’s decision unfairly affects millions of users. As reported by AppleInsider, Apple is urging a U.S. appeals court to revoke the import restriction, emphasizing the broader implications for consumer access to health monitoring tools. The filing underscores Apple’s position that the ban was overly broad and not justified by the specifics of the patent claims.

Despite these appeals, industry observers note that a swift return of the feature seems unlikely. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that without a settlement or a successful legal challenge, the blood oxygen sensor might not reappear until at least 2028, when key Masimo patents expire. This timeline aligns with insights from MacRumors, which detailed how Apple could potentially reactivate the feature via software updates post-patent expiration or through a favorable court ruling.

Impact on Consumers and Market Dynamics

For Apple Watch users in the U.S., the absence of blood oxygen monitoring represents a notable gap in the device’s health ecosystem. The feature, introduced in the Series 6 model, has been praised for its role in detecting potential health issues, such as during high-altitude activities. A poignant example came in January 2024, when an Apple Watch helped monitor a teenager’s oxygen levels at 14,000 feet, potentially saving his life, as covered by AppleInsider.

Meanwhile, competitors like Garmin and Fitbit continue to offer similar functionalities without interruption, potentially eroding Apple’s dominance in the premium smartwatch segment. Analysts estimate that this dispute could cost Apple significant market share if prolonged, especially as health-focused wearables gain traction among fitness enthusiasts and those with chronic conditions.

Prospects for Resolution and Future Innovations

Looking ahead, speculation abounds about whether Apple might pursue alternative technologies to circumvent Masimo’s patents. Leaks from earlier in 2024 hinted at possible enhancements in upcoming models like the Series 10 and Ultra 2, but these have not materialized in U.S. versions, according to TechRadar. Apple has remained tight-lipped on specifics, focusing instead on bolstering other features like sleep apnea detection.

The impasse highlights broader tensions in the tech industry over intellectual property in health tech. As Masimo stands firm, demanding licensing fees or other concessions, Apple’s strategy appears geared toward exhausting legal avenues. Industry insiders believe that without a breakthrough in negotiations, users may face an extended wait, underscoring the challenges of innovation amid patent thickets.

Broader Implications for Tech Giants

This case serves as a cautionary tale for tech behemoths venturing into medical devices, where regulatory scrutiny and patent disputes can derail product roadmaps. Apple’s experience could influence how companies approach partnerships or acquisitions in health tech moving forward.

Ultimately, the resolution of this dispute will not only determine the fate of a single feature but also shape the competitive dynamics in wearable health monitoring for years to come. As appeals drag on, stakeholders watch closely for any sign of compromise that could restore this vital capability to Apple’s ecosystem.