Apple Unveils Liquid Glass CSS for Fluid Web Effects in iOS Apps

In the ever-evolving world of web development, Apple Inc. has once again pushed the boundaries of user interface design with a subtle yet intriguing addition to its WebKit engine. A recent discovery in the open-source repository reveals a private CSS property that enables “Liquid Glass” effects in web content, a feature that could transform how developers integrate visually stunning elements into iOS apps. This property, unearthed by scouring WebKit’s changelog on GitHub, promises to bridge the gap between native app polish and web-based interfaces, potentially elevating the user experience in hybrid applications.

The Liquid Glass effect, characterized by its fluid, translucent blurring and refraction, mimics the appearance of light passing through a viscous liquid. It’s a design language Apple introduced at WWDC 2025, drawing admiration for its seamless integration in iOS 26. Developers working with webviews—those embedded browsers within mobile apps—have long lamented the disparity between native UI elements and web content. This new property aims to address that, allowing web elements to adopt the same high-fidelity effects as native components.

Unlocking Hidden Potential in WebKit

According to a detailed analysis on the tech blog Alastair.is, the property in question is prefixed with “-apple-” to denote its private status, restricting it to Apple’s ecosystem for now. The post, authored by a developer who routinely monitors WebKit updates, explains how this CSS rule applies dynamic blurring and distortion to backgrounds, creating an illusion of depth and movement. By leveraging hardware acceleration, it ensures smooth performance even on older devices, a nod to Apple’s commitment to broad compatibility.

This isn’t just cosmetic; it represents a strategic move to unify the aesthetic across platforms. Industry observers note that webviews often suffer from a “second-class citizen” reputation due to their lack of native flair. With Liquid Glass, developers can now craft interfaces that feel indistinguishable from fully native ones, potentially reducing the need for complex workarounds like custom JavaScript libraries.

Implications for App Development

The discovery has sparked discussions in developer communities, with forums like Hacker News buzzing about its implications. A thread on Hacker News highlights concerns over vendor lock-in, as the property’s private nature means it’s not standardized for cross-browser use. Yet, enthusiasts point out that it could inspire similar features in other engines, fostering innovation in web standards.

For app makers, this means rethinking hybrid development strategies. Companies building e-commerce or social apps, where seamless integration is key, stand to benefit most. The Alastair.is post details how early adopters might experiment by forking WebKit or using beta iOS versions, though it warns of potential instability in production environments.

Challenges and Future Horizons

Critics argue that relying on private properties could fragment the web, echoing past debates over browser-specific features. As noted in a CSS-Tricks article on CSS-Tricks, recreating Liquid Glass with standard CSS involves hacks like backdrop-filters and SVG distortions, but these pale in comparison to Apple’s optimized implementation.

Looking ahead, if Apple open-sources this property or pushes for its inclusion in CSS standards, it could democratize advanced effects. For now, it’s a tantalizing glimpse into Cupertino’s playbook, reminding developers that true innovation often hides in the code’s fine print. As the industry digests this, one thing is clear: Apple’s pursuit of “insane polish,” as reminisced in vintage Mac lore, continues to set the bar.