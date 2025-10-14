Apple TV Subscribers Exceed 45 Million, Eddy Cue Reveals

In a rare public disclosure, Apple Inc.’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, has pushed back against prevailing analyst estimates regarding the subscriber base of the company’s streaming service, now rebranded simply as Apple TV. During an interview on the Hollywood industry podcast “The Town” hosted by Matt Belloni, Cue revealed that the platform boasts “significantly more” subscribers than the roughly 45 million figure often cited by industry watchers. This statement comes amid Apple’s ongoing efforts to expand its services division, which has become a critical growth engine as hardware sales face headwinds.

Cue’s comments were prompted by Belloni’s reference to rumors suggesting Apple TV lags far behind competitors like Netflix Inc., which reports over 280 million global subscribers. While Cue declined to provide an exact number, his assertion implies a healthier user base than previously thought, potentially alleviating concerns about the service’s viability. Apple has invested billions in original content since launching the platform in 2019, producing acclaimed series such as “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” yet it has historically been tight-lipped about metrics.

Challenging Market Perceptions

Analysts have long speculated on Apple TV’s performance, with some reports estimating losses exceeding $1 billion annually due to heavy spending on programming. For instance, a Los Angeles Times analysis earlier this year highlighted the service’s struggle to gain traction, capturing less than 1% of U.S. TV viewing time despite critical praise. Cue’s rebuttal suggests these figures may underestimate Apple’s reach, possibly factoring in bundled subscriptions through Apple One or promotional trials that convert to paid users.

Industry insiders note that Apple’s ecosystem advantage—integrating TV with iPhones, iPads, and other devices—could be driving higher retention rates than visible in public data. According to estimates from research firm JustWatch, Apple TV held about 8% of the U.S. streaming market share in the third quarter of 2025, a modest but growing slice amid fierce competition from Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Strategic Rebranding and Growth Tactics

The rebrand from Apple TV+ to Apple TV, announced recently, signals a broader ambition to position the service as a comprehensive entertainment hub, encompassing live sports, rentals, and third-party channels. Cue, who oversees Apple’s services portfolio, has been instrumental in this pivot, drawing on his experience steering Apple Music to over 100 million subscribers. In the podcast, he emphasized content quality over quantity, contrasting Apple’s curated approach with the volume-driven models of rivals.

This disclosure aligns with Apple’s reported 900 million paid subscriptions across all services as of 2023, per Cue’s earlier statements in a BGR interview, though specifics for TV remain guarded. Analysts at firms like Bloomberg have pegged Apple TV’s viewership as minimal, with one report claiming it garners less monthly viewing than Netflix does in a single day, but Cue’s update could prompt revisions.

Implications for Investors and Competitors

For investors, Cue’s optimism underscores Apple’s services revenue, which hit $85 billion in fiscal 2024, cushioning iPhone sales fluctuations. However, questions linger about profitability; a MacDailyNews recap of Cue’s interview highlights ongoing speculation that Apple is willing to absorb losses to build market share, much like its early forays into music and apps.

Competitors are watching closely, as Apple’s potential subscriber surge could intensify pressure in a saturated market. With global streaming fatigue setting in—evidenced by rising churn rates—Apple’s device integration might prove a differentiator. Insiders speculate that partnerships, such as potential deals with sports leagues, could further boost numbers, though Cue remained coy on future plans.

Looking Ahead: Metrics and Milestones

Ultimately, Cue’s rare candor invites scrutiny of Apple’s opaque reporting practices. Unlike Netflix, which discloses quarterly figures, Apple bundles services revenue, leaving room for interpretation. A iPhoneSoft report in French echoed Cue’s claim, suggesting the true count might exceed 60 million, drawing parallels to Apple Music’s growth trajectory.

As Apple navigates regulatory pressures and AI investments, its TV arm represents a bet on long-term loyalty. Whether “significantly more” translates to dominance remains unclear, but Cue’s pushback reframes the narrative from underdog to underestimated contender in the high-stakes world of digital entertainment.