Apple Schedules September Products Event —Will it Include the iPhone 8?

Will we finally see an iPhone 8 launch this coming September? That just might be the case as recent reports state that Apple has already picked a date next month to release its newest lineup which could include the highly anticipated smartphone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple has already scheduled a product announcement event on September 12, 2017. Of course, the latest report is welcome news for Apple fans who, for several months now, have been waiting for the tech giant to announce the iPhone 8 release date.

Before you get all excited, here’s a warning. Apple did not actually make the announcement. In the report, WSJ simply stated the latest information came from people who have inside knowledge of Apple’s plans. Without an official statement from the company, this also means that iPhone 8 may not be included in the new products to be unveiled.

iPhone 8 Keynote Event Set For September 12, Launch On September 22 [Report] https://t.co/PBXucGtJpN pic.twitter.com/aIX6PhBljI — Redmond Pie (@RedmondPie) August 23, 2017

But still, one can remain hopeful. In fact, there are several reports stating that Apple will unveil not one but three new iPhone models.

According to eWeek, Apple will launch three new smartphones in the upcoming September 12 event. The report is not certain if one of the three new phones will be the highly anticipated iPhone 8 or if it will even be named as such. One possibility is that the new phones might be labeled as extensions of the iPhone 7 series.

There is one interesting prediction made by eWeek though. According to the publication, one of the new iPhones will be a 10th-anniversary edition to commemorate the September 2007 release of the first iPhone. If correct, consumers can expect the special phone to be a bit more expensive than the regular models.

Meanwhile, Mashable is betting that one of the upcoming phones to be unveiled at Apple’s September 12 event will be the iPhone 8. The publication agrees with eWeek’s report that the tech company will be unveiling three smartphones during the event and has, in fact, named the other two mobile phones as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

While Apple may unveil the iPhone 8 at the event, Mashable warns consumers not to expect the gadget to be available anytime soon. Apple is predicted to delay the availability of the new phone until later this fall to give time for the sales of the latest iPhone 7 models to stabilize.

Aside from smartphones, Apple is also expected to launch newer versions of the Apple Watch. According to Recode, the gadget has been gaining popularity as a fitness tracker, a trend that the company plans to mine with the introduction of new features into the upcoming versions of the wearable. For instance, the new Apple Watch will likely sport a built-in modem to enable users to listen to streamed music, make calls and even use some apps such as Uber.