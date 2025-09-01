Apple Rolls Out EU iPhone 12 Update to Reduce Radiation Levels

Apple’s decision to issue a software update for the iPhone 12 across the European Union marks a significant escalation in a long-simmering dispute over radiation emissions, highlighting the tech giant’s ongoing tussles with regulatory bodies. The update, expected in the coming weeks, aims to reduce the device’s radio transmitter power following confirmation from Brussels that the 2020 smartphone fails to meet EU health standards. This move comes amid renewed scrutiny, echoing a 2023 controversy in France where sales were temporarily halted over similar concerns.

According to reports, Apple disputes the testing methodology used by European regulators but has committed to the patch to ensure compliance. The company maintains that the iPhone 12 remains safe for users, emphasizing that the adjustment addresses a specific protocol rather than an inherent safety flaw. This isn’t the first time Apple has navigated such waters; back in 2023, a similar software fix was rolled out in France after authorities flagged excessive specific absorption rate (SAR) levels, which measure how much radiofrequency energy is absorbed by the body.

Regulatory Ripples from Past to Present

The roots of this issue trace back to September 2023, when France’s radiation watchdog, the ANFR, ordered a sales ban on the iPhone 12 after tests showed it exceeded EU limits for radiation when held or placed in a pocket. Apple responded swiftly then with a targeted update, as detailed in a Reuters report, which adjusted the device’s power usage during contact with static surfaces like tables. That fix was later approved by French officials, allowing sales to resume.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the European Commission has upheld those findings on a bloc-wide scale, prompting Apple to extend the remedy EU-wide. Industry insiders note this as a precautionary step to avoid fragmented bans across member states, potentially disrupting the secondary market for used devices. As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is essentially dusting off a discontinued model for patching, underscoring the longevity of regulatory oversight in the tech sector.

Implications for Device Longevity and Compliance

For Apple, supporting a five-year-old device like the iPhone 12 demonstrates the company’s commitment to extended software support, a policy that has bolstered its reputation amid growing demands for sustainable tech. However, this incident raises questions about the harmonization of testing standards across regions. European regulators employ a more stringent SAR measurement that includes limb contact, differing from U.S. FCC guidelines, which Apple claims the iPhone 12 meets comfortably.

Critics argue that such discrepancies could lead to unnecessary updates, potentially affecting device performance, like reduced signal strength in low-coverage areas. Yet, as MacRumors highlighted in its coverage of the initial French dispute, Apple’s proactive stance helps mitigate broader PR fallout, especially as the EU ramps up scrutiny on Big Tech under frameworks like the Digital Markets Act.

Broader Industry Ramifications

This development could set precedents for other manufacturers, pressuring them to align with EU standards preemptively. Samsung and Google, for instance, have faced similar probes, though none as protracted as Apple’s. The update’s rollout will be monitored closely, with potential for user feedback on any perceived changes in battery life or connectivity.

Ultimately, while Apple frames this as a minor tweak, it underscores the evolving dynamics between innovation and regulation. As the EU continues to assert influence over global tech standards, companies like Apple must balance compliance with maintaining user trust, ensuring that even legacy devices like the iPhone 12 stay in the regulatory good graces long after their prime.