Apple Risks Blackberry Fate Without Urgent AI Push, Warns Analyst

In the high-stakes world of technology, where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, Apple Inc. finds itself at a critical juncture. Analysts and investors are increasingly vocal about the company’s perceived lag in AI innovation, with some warning that without bold moves, Apple risks being sidelined in what many call the fourth industrial revolution. This sentiment was starkly captured in a recent CNBC interview with Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities’ global head of technology research, who described Apple’s AI strategy as “essentially invisible.” Drawing parallels to Blackberry’s downfall, Ives argued that Apple must act decisively within the next three to six months to avoid capping its stock’s upside potential.

The concerns stem from Apple’s relatively subdued presence in the AI boom that has propelled rivals like Microsoft and Nvidia to new heights. While Apple has introduced features under its Apple Intelligence banner, such as enhanced Siri capabilities and on-device processing, critics argue these are incremental rather than transformative. Ives, in the CNBC Fast Money segment, likened the AI race to an “F1 race passing them by,” with Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly “on a park bench drinking lemonade.” This imagery underscores a broader narrative: Apple’s massive installed base of over 1.5 billion iPhones represents untapped potential, but without aggressive AI integration, it could become a liability.

The Urgency of Acquisitions in Apple’s AI Playbook

Recent developments suggest Apple is not entirely dormant. According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple executives have internally discussed bidding for AI startup Perplexity, a move that could inject cutting-edge search and generative AI into its ecosystem. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from industry watchers like Mark Gurman echo this, highlighting Perplexity as a potential game-changer to rival ChatGPT within Apple’s vast user base. Such an acquisition, potentially valued in the $14 billion to $18 billion range as noted in ainvest.com analyses, would mark Apple’s largest ever, surpassing its $3 billion Beats deal.

Yet, skepticism persists. Ives dismissed the likelihood of internal innovation, quipping there’s a “better chance of me playing in the Ryder Cup” than Apple developing competitive AI from scratch. This view aligns with broader market pressures detailed in a CNBC article from July 30, 2025, where analysts questioned how long Apple can delay before its core iPhone business suffers. The company’s recent earnings, as dissected in Stratechery’s August 5, 2025, piece, reaffirmed commitment to Apple Intelligence but lacked the splashy announcements investors crave.

Wall Street’s Growing Impatience and Strategic Shifts

Tim Cook has signaled openness to mergers and acquisitions to bolster AI, revealing in a TechCrunch report from July 31, 2025, that Apple completed seven acquisitions this year alone. These moves, focused on privacy-centric AI and Siri upgrades, are steps forward, but insiders argue they’re insufficient. A Medium post by Ilan Poonjolai from early August 2025 envisions Apple’s pivot toward “ambient intelligence” by 2030, integrating AI seamlessly across devices—a vision that demands more than piecemeal buys.

Comparisons to peers amplify the stakes. Microsoft’s alliance with OpenAI has embedded AI into its productivity suite, driving valuation surges, while Nvidia dominates hardware. Ives pointed out in the CNBC discussion that Apple’s multiple remains under scrutiny because it lacks comparable AI-driven growth narratives. “Trillions” in AI spending over the next few years, he noted, are bypassing Apple, potentially tarnishing Cook’s “Hall of Fame” legacy if unaddressed.

Developer Ecosystem and Innovation Imperatives

From a developer perspective, the ecosystem is buzzing with frustration. Ives mentioned conversations revealing a need for Apple to “rip the Band-Aid off” with major deals, rather than small, undisclosed acquisitions that yield results years later. X posts from users like Dan Ives himself emphasize Perplexity’s potential to transform Safari and Siri, possibly displacing Google amid antitrust scrutiny as reported by Wall St Engine in June 2025.

Apple’s June 2025 newsroom announcement of expanded Apple Intelligence features across devices, including iPhone and Vision Pro, aimed to counter this narrative. Yet, as CNBC’s July 4, 2025, analysis of the WWDC event noted, Wall Street’s tepid reaction suggested underlying troubles, even as unrelated wins like the “F1” film partnership provided distractions.

Risks and Opportunities in the AI Race

The tariff relief following U.S. political shifts has lifted Apple’s stock from oversold levels, but AI remains the “elephant in the room,” per Ives. A TUAW article from August 4, 2025, details how these seven acquisitions target integration and privacy, yet a Mitrade insights piece from August 9, 2025, questions if AI features will truly drive iPhone sales.

Looking ahead, partnerships could offer alternatives. Reports of talks with Perplexity for AI search integration, as seen in X discussions from Evan and others in June 2025, indicate Apple might opt for collaboration over outright purchase. However, with Perplexity’s recent acquisition of Invisible HQ for smarter workflows, as noted in an X post by Badal Khatri on August 6, 2025, the startup’s independence might complicate deals.

Legacy on the Line: Cook’s Defining Moment

Ultimately, Apple’s path forward hinges on execution. Ives advocates for doubling down on Google ties despite DOJ issues or bringing in new management under Cook. The company’s history of ecosystem control—leveraging privacy as a differentiator—could be a strength, but only if paired with bold AI advancements.

As the AI revolution accelerates, Apple’s “invisible” strategy risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. Investors and insiders will watch closely for that transformative move, whether through a blockbuster acquisition like Perplexity or internal overhauls, to ensure Apple doesn’t miss its moment in this defining era.