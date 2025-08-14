Apple Revives Blood Oxygen on US Watches with iPhone Software Fix

In a significant turnaround for Apple’s wearable technology, the company has reinstated blood oxygen monitoring on its Apple Watch models sold in the U.S., ending a protracted legal saga that sidelined the feature for over a year. The update, rolled out via software, introduces a redesigned version of the tool, which now offloads key processing tasks to the paired iPhone, circumventing the patent issues that prompted its removal.

This development comes after Apple lost a patent infringement case against medical device maker Masimo, leading to an import ban on watches with the original blood oxygen sensor. The feature, first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020, uses red and infrared light to estimate blood oxygen saturation levels, a metric that can signal potential health issues like sleep apnea or respiratory problems.

The Patent Battle’s Origins and Escalation

The dispute traces back to 2021 when Masimo accused Apple of poaching its employees and infringing on patents related to pulse oximetry technology. A U.S. International Trade Commission ruling in 2023 sided with Masimo, banning imports of infringing Apple Watches. As detailed in a report from Ars Technica, Apple initially disabled the feature in U.S. models of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 to comply, while appealing the decision.

Industry observers note that this move highlighted vulnerabilities in Apple’s supply chain and intellectual property strategies. The ban disrupted sales briefly, though Apple managed workarounds like selling modified watches without the sensor active.

Details of the Redesign and Implementation

The redesigned system, approved by regulators, shifts the algorithmic heavy lifting—such as data interpretation and saturation calculations—to the iPhone’s more powerful processor. This allows the Watch’s hardware to collect raw data without running afoul of Masimo’s patents, which focus on the on-device processing. According to insights from Gizmodo, the update is delivered through watchOS and iOS, ensuring seamless integration for users with compatible devices.

For consumers, this means blood oxygen readings will appear in the Health app on iPhone, rather than directly on the Watch. Apple emphasizes that accuracy remains comparable, backed by clinical validations, though some experts question if the shift could introduce minor latencies in real-time monitoring.

Implications for Apple’s Health Ecosystem

This resolution bolsters Apple’s position in the burgeoning health tech market, where wearables are increasingly seen as diagnostic tools. The feature’s return aligns with upcoming models like the anticipated Series 10, potentially driving upgrades among users who missed it.

However, the episode underscores ongoing tensions between tech giants and specialized medical firms. As reported by CNN Business, Masimo has expressed dissatisfaction, hinting at further legal challenges, which could prolong uncertainty.

Broader Industry Ramifications and Future Outlook

For industry insiders, Apple’s workaround sets a precedent for navigating patent minefields through software innovation, possibly inspiring similar strategies in areas like AI-driven health analytics. It also raises questions about regulatory oversight, as the FDA had cleared the original feature as a wellness tool, not a medical device.

Looking ahead, Apple may invest more in proprietary sensor tech to avoid future disputes, while competitors like Samsung and Google watch closely. The saga, spanning five years, illustrates how intellectual property battles can reshape product roadmaps, ultimately benefiting consumers with refined features. With the update now live, Apple Watch owners can once again track this vital metric, marking a hard-won victory for the Cupertino giant.