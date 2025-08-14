Apple Restores Blood Oxygen Feature to US Watches via iPhone Update

Apple Inc. is set to restore blood oxygen monitoring to its Apple Watch lineup in the United States through a software update rolling out today, marking a significant turnaround in a protracted patent dispute that has gripped the wearable technology sector since early 2024. The company announced that the feature, absent from U.S. models for over a year due to legal battles with medical device maker Masimo Corp., will return in a redesigned form where the oxygen saturation metric is calculated on the paired iPhone rather than directly on the watch itself.

This move comes after Apple successfully navigated regulatory hurdles and appeals, allowing it to bypass the import ban imposed by the U.S. International Trade Commission. Industry observers note that this redesign cleverly sidesteps the core patent issues by shifting computational responsibilities, potentially setting a precedent for how tech giants handle intellectual property conflicts in health-focused devices.

The Long Road to Resolution

The saga began in late 2023 when Masimo accused Apple of infringing on its pulse oximetry patents, leading to a federal appeals court upholding a sales ban on watches with the feature in January 2024. As detailed in a report from MacRumors, Apple initially disabled the capability via software, with projections suggesting a possible reactivation only by 2028 upon patent expiration or a successful appeal.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Apple pursued multiple avenues, including redesigns and legal challenges. A July 2025 appeal, as covered by MacRumors, argued against the ban’s validity, but today’s update indicates a breakthrough, likely stemming from negotiations or innovative engineering workarounds.

Technical Innovations and User Impact

The redesigned feature, as explained in Apple’s official newsroom update from August 1, 2025, available at Apple Newsroom, applies to Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models. By leveraging the iPhone’s processing power, the system maintains accuracy while complying with legal constraints, ensuring users regain access to spot checks and background measurements without hardware changes.

For consumers, this restoration is a boon, especially amid growing emphasis on health monitoring. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from tech enthusiasts highlight relief, with one user noting the feature’s absence had driven some to competitors like Garmin. However, the shift to iPhone-based calculation might introduce minor latencies, though Apple assures seamless integration via watchOS and iOS updates.

Industry Ramifications and Competitive Dynamics

Beyond Apple, this development underscores the challenges of integrating advanced health sensors into consumer electronics. Masimo’s CEO previously criticized the original implementation as unreliable, per coverage in Cult of Mac, but Apple’s persistence reflects its commitment to health as a core pillar, alongside features like ECG and sleep tracking.

Competitors are watching closely. As reported by The Verge today, this could influence how firms like Samsung and Fitbit approach patent-sensitive technologies, potentially accelerating innovations in non-invasive monitoring. Analysts predict this might boost Apple Watch sales, which dipped slightly during the ban, by reattracting health-conscious buyers.

Looking Ahead: Legal Precedents and Future Features

While today’s update resolves the immediate issue, the underlying dispute with Masimo lingers, with potential for further litigation. Insights from AppleInsider earlier this month suggested stalemate, but Apple’s agile response demonstrates resilience in a litigious environment.

For industry insiders, this episode highlights the intersection of tech innovation and intellectual property law. As Apple eyes expansions like blood pressure monitoring in future models, per rumors in BGR, today’s win could embolden bolder health tech pursuits, ultimately benefiting users with more robust wellness tools.