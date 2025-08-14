Apple Reinstates Blood Oxygen on Watch via iPhone Update

In a significant turnaround for Apple Inc., the blood oxygen monitoring feature is making its way back to select Apple Watch models in the U.S. through a software update, marking the end of a protracted legal battle that had sidelined the health-tracking capability since early 2024. The update, announced on Thursday, allows users of the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 to regain access to pulse oximetry readings, albeit in a redesigned form that shifts some processing to the paired iPhone to circumvent patent issues.

The feature’s return comes after Apple secured approval from U.S. regulators, effectively resolving disputes with medical technology firm Masimo Corp. over intellectual property rights. According to details shared in an official statement on Apple’s newsroom, the revamped system will not alter hardware but relies on software tweaks to comply with legal constraints, ensuring that oxygen saturation measurements are handled differently to avoid infringement claims.

Navigating the Patent Minefield

This development follows years of litigation that began when Masimo accused Apple of poaching employees and stealing trade secrets related to blood oxygen sensing technology. The dispute escalated in 2023, leading to a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling that banned imports of certain Apple Watch models with the feature enabled. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple’s victory in appeals and subsequent redesign efforts have now paved the way for reinstatement, potentially setting a precedent for how tech giants handle health-tech patents.

For consumers, the update means that new purchases of affected models will include the feature out of the box, while existing owners can download the software via their iPhone to activate it. However, the change doesn’t retroactively enable the original version on pre-2024 units sold in the U.S., preserving the status quo for those devices as noted in coverage from TechCrunch.

Implications for Health Tech Innovation

Industry analysts view this as a win for Apple, which has positioned the Apple Watch as a cornerstone of its health and wellness ecosystem. The blood oxygen tool, first introduced in the Series 6 in 2020, uses infrared light to estimate oxygen levels in the blood, aiding in the detection of conditions like sleep apnea or altitude-related issues. Its absence had frustrated users and drawn scrutiny, with some opting for international models or third-party alternatives.

Yet, the workaround—processing data on the iPhone rather than solely on the watch—highlights the creative lengths companies must go to in patent disputes. MacRumors detailed how this shift not only resolves the immediate legal hurdle but could influence future device designs, potentially integrating more cloud or companion-device computing to sidestep similar conflicts.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Shares of Apple ticked up modestly in after-hours trading following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s ability to innovate amid regulatory pressures. Meanwhile, Masimo’s stock dipped, underscoring the competitive tensions in the wearable health market. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from tech enthusiasts and insiders, including accounts like 9to5Mac, have buzzed with optimism, highlighting user sentiment that the feature’s return enhances the Watch’s value proposition without requiring hardware upgrades.

Looking ahead, this resolution may accelerate Apple’s push into advanced health monitoring, such as rumored glucose tracking or enhanced ECG capabilities. However, it also raises questions about the sustainability of proprietary health tech in a litigious environment. As Reuters points out, the U.S. government’s approval of the software fix could encourage more flexible approaches to IP enforcement, benefiting the broader industry.

Broader Industry Ramifications

For rivals like Fitbit and Garmin, Apple’s move reinforces its dominance in smartwatches, where health features drive sales. The episode underscores the delicate balance between innovation and intellectual property protection, with experts suggesting that collaborative licensing deals might become more common to avoid courtroom dramas.

Ultimately, Apple’s strategic pivot not only restores a key selling point but also demonstrates resilience in the face of adversity, ensuring the Apple Watch remains a leader in personal health technology for years to come.