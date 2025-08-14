Apple Reinstates Blood Oxygen on US Watch Models After Patent Ban

In a significant turnaround for Apple’s wearable technology, the company has reinstated blood oxygen tracking on select Apple Watch models in the U.S., marking the end of an 18-month hiatus triggered by a protracted patent dispute. The feature, which allows users to measure blood oxygen levels directly from their wrists, was disabled in early 2024 following a court ruling that favored medical device maker Masimo Corp. in a lawsuit alleging infringement on its pulse oximetry patents. Now, through software updates to iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1, Apple is re-enabling this capability on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the U.S., according to details reported by Android Authority.

This restoration comes as Apple navigates ongoing legal challenges, opting for a clever workaround that shifts the processing of blood oxygen data from the watch hardware to the paired iPhone. By leveraging the iPhone’s computational power, Apple avoids directly infringing on Masimo’s patents, which centered on specific hardware implementations in the watch. Industry analysts note that this move not only revives a popular health monitoring tool but also underscores Apple’s agility in software-driven innovations amid regulatory pressures.

The Legal Saga and Its Implications for Tech Patents

The dispute with Masimo dates back to 2019, when the company accused Apple of poaching employees and stealing trade secrets related to blood oxygen sensing technology. A U.S. International Trade Commission ruling in late 2023 led to an import ban on affected Apple Watch models, forcing Apple to sell versions without the feature starting in January 2024. As Bloomberg highlighted in its coverage, Apple’s recent legal win in an appeals court paved the way for this software-based revival, potentially setting precedents for how tech giants handle intellectual property conflicts in health tech.

For consumers, the return of blood oxygen tracking means regained access to on-demand measurements and background readings during sleep, providing insights into respiratory health and overall wellness. However, the feature remains unavailable on watches sold during the ban period unless users update to the latest software, and it’s still disabled for new U.S. purchases of older models. Apple has emphasized that while accurate, these readings are not intended for medical diagnosis, aligning with FDA guidelines that classify the tool as a wellness feature rather than a regulated medical device.

Shifting Dynamics in Wearable Health Monitoring

Competitors like Google’s Wear OS ecosystem have long touted similar features without interruption, but Apple’s reinstatement levels the playing field, especially as health data becomes a key differentiator in smartwatches. Reports from ZDNET indicate that the update is rolling out immediately, with users prompted to enable it via their iPhone’s Health app. This development arrives just weeks before Apple’s anticipated fall event, where new watch models might incorporate even more advanced sensors.

The broader industry watches closely, as this case highlights the vulnerabilities of relying on patented technologies in rapidly evolving fields like biotech wearables. Apple’s strategy of offloading processing to the iPhone could inspire similar adaptations elsewhere, reducing hardware dependencies and accelerating feature deployments. Meanwhile, Masimo has vowed to continue its legal fight, suggesting that while blood oxygen tracking is back for now, the battle over innovation rights in health monitoring is far from over.

Future Prospects and User Considerations

Looking ahead, insiders speculate that future Apple Watch iterations might integrate redesigned hardware to fully circumvent patent issues, potentially enhancing accuracy or adding complementary features like continuous glucose monitoring. As noted in Gizmodo‘s analysis, the timing aligns perfectly with Apple’s product cycle, boosting consumer confidence ahead of new launches. For industry professionals, this episode serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between innovation, litigation, and user-centric design in the competitive wearables market. Users are advised to update their devices promptly to access the feature, ensuring they benefit from Apple’s latest health tracking advancements while the company continues to refine its ecosystem.