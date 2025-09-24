Advertise with Us
MobileDevPro

Apple iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Garmin, Fitbit Smartwatch Compatibility

Apple's iOS 26.1 beta code hints at enhanced compatibility with third-party smartwatches, including notification forwarding for brands like Garmin and Fitbit. Driven by regulatory pressures and antitrust scrutiny, this could dismantle ecosystem barriers, offering consumers greater choices and fostering innovation in wearables.
Apple iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Garmin, Fitbit Smartwatch Compatibility
Written by Emma Rogers
Wednesday, September 24, 2025

In a move that could reshape the wearable technology market, Apple appears poised to enhance iPhone compatibility with third-party smartwatches, according to recent code discoveries in its latest software beta. Developers poring over the iOS 26.1 beta have uncovered references to features like Notification Forwarding and AccessoryExtension, which seem designed to bridge the gap between iPhones and non-Apple wearables. This development, if realized, would mark a significant shift for a company long criticized for its closed ecosystem.

The code suggests that iPhone users might soon receive notifications on devices from brands like Garmin, Fitbit, or Google Pixel Watch without the current limitations. Currently, while some third-party watches can pair with iPhones via Bluetooth, full integration—such as seamless health data syncing or app notifications—remains elusive, often requiring cumbersome workarounds.

Unlocking Ecosystem Barriers

Industry analysts view this as Apple’s response to mounting regulatory pressures and competitive dynamics. In Europe, the Digital Markets Act has forced Apple to open up its platforms, including allowing third-party app stores and payment systems. Similar scrutiny in the U.S. from the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit accuses Apple of monopolistic practices in wearables, where the Apple Watch dominates with over 50% market share.

Extending support to rival smartwatches could appease regulators while attracting users who prefer specialized devices, such as those geared toward extreme sports or advanced fitness tracking. For instance, Garmin’s rugged watches appeal to hikers and runners, but their iPhone integration has been spotty, limiting appeal among Apple’s vast user base.

Technical Insights from Beta Code

Details emerged when Macworld analyzed the beta, spotting APIs that explicitly exclude Apple Watch, implying they’re tailored for outsiders. This aligns with reports from AppleInsider, which noted potential improvements in data sharing protocols, possibly enabling features like heart rate monitoring or GPS tracking to flow more freely between devices.

However, challenges remain. Security protocols in iOS could still restrict deep integration, and Apple might limit this to certified partners to maintain privacy standards. Early beta testers report no immediate functionality, suggesting this is preparatory work for a future update, perhaps tied to the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s recent launch with enhanced satellite features.

Implications for Competitors and Consumers

For competitors, this could be a boon. Samsung and Google have long pushed for better cross-platform compatibility, and broader iPhone support might erode Apple’s wearable dominance. PCMag highlights how Notification Forwarding could mirror Android’s more open approach, where watches from various brands integrate smoothly.

Consumers stand to gain the most, with greater choice in wearables without sacrificing iPhone loyalty. Imagine syncing a Suunto dive watch’s data directly to Apple’s Health app, or receiving iMessage alerts on a budget Fitbit—scenarios that could democratize advanced features currently locked behind Apple’s hardware.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

Apple’s history of ecosystem control makes this pivot noteworthy. The company has gradually opened up, as seen with recent allowances for PC emulators on iOS, per Lifehacker. Yet, insiders speculate this smartwatch support might be a calculated move to preempt further legal battles, especially as global regulators eye Big Tech’s gatekeeping.

Looking ahead, if rolled out in iOS 26.1’s final release—expected later this year—it could influence upcoming hardware cycles. Third-party manufacturers might accelerate iOS-optimized features, fostering innovation in areas like battery life or AI-driven health insights. For Apple, it’s a delicate balance: loosening control to spur growth while safeguarding its premium brand.

Ultimately, this signals a maturing market where interoperability trumps isolation. As one venture capitalist noted, “Apple’s walled garden is getting some gates.” Whether this leads to a flood of compatible devices or cautious partnerships will depend on how Apple implements these changes, but the code points to a more inclusive future for iPhone users and the broader wearables industry.

Subscribe for Updates

MobileDevPro Newsletter

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |