Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Estonia, Latvia, and More

Apple’s latest move to broaden its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature across Europe marks a significant step in the company’s push to dominate contactless payments, allowing merchants in five additional countries to accept transactions directly via their iPhones without needing extra hardware. Announced today, the expansion brings the technology to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway, building on a series of rollouts that have steadily increased Apple’s footprint in the region’s fintech sector. This development, detailed in a report from MacRumors, underscores how Apple is leveraging its ecosystem to simplify point-of-sale operations for small businesses and independent sellers.

The feature, which requires an iPhone XS or later model, uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to process Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets securely. Merchants can initiate payments by having customers tap their card or device against the seller’s iPhone, with built-in encryption ensuring data protection and support for PIN entry on the buyer’s device for added security. According to Apple’s official announcement, as covered by Apple Newsroom, initial payment platforms supporting the rollout include Adyen, myPOS, Revolut, SumUp, and Viva in various countries, with more providers like Global Payments and Nexi expected to join soon.

Accelerating Adoption in the Baltic Region

In the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, this expansion aligns with a growing demand for mobile-first payment solutions amid high smartphone penetration and a tech-savvy population. Local providers such as Revolut and Swedbank are already integrating the feature, enabling seamless adoption for retailers ranging from market vendors to boutique shops. A recent article in PYMNTS highlights how this move could reduce barriers for small enterprises, which often face high costs associated with traditional card readers.

Beyond the Baltics, the inclusion of Monaco and Norway extends Tap to Pay’s reach into affluent markets where contactless payments are already the norm. In Norway, for instance, Surfboard Payments has quickly adapted its CheckoutX iOS app to support the feature, as noted in a press release on TradingView News, emphasizing no need for additional hardware and enhanced privacy for users.

Building on a Pattern of European Growth

This isn’t Apple’s first foray into European expansion this year; earlier in 2025, the company introduced Tap to Pay in eight countries including Belgium, Croatia, and Denmark, as reported by Apple Newsroom in May. That wave followed introductions in March to nations like Bulgaria and Finland, per another Apple update, reflecting a strategic rollout timed with regulatory shifts in the EU.

Industry analysts point to Apple’s response to competitive pressures, including the EU’s approval of changes to its NFC chip policies, which now allow third-party access to iPhone payment capabilities. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like MacRumors and 9to5Mac, echo sentiment that this could foster greater innovation in mobile payments, though some express concerns over Apple’s dominant position potentially stifling rivals.

Implications for Merchants and Fintech Providers

For merchants, the appeal lies in cost savings and convenience—eliminating the need for dedicated terminals while integrating with existing iOS apps. As The Fintech Times explored in a March piece, over 10 countries saw similar expansions recently, boosting Tap to Pay’s popularity among fintech firms eager to partner with Apple.

However, challenges remain, including varying regulatory environments across Europe. In Spain, for example, CaixaBank’s recent Apple Pay upgrades, as detailed in Euro Weekly News, suggest a broader trend toward ecosystem integration, but antitrust scrutiny from EU bodies could influence future expansions.

Looking Ahead: Global Ambitions and Technological Edge

Apple’s Tap to Pay, first launched in the U.S. in 2022, now spans dozens of countries, with X posts from accounts like Apple Hub noting its availability in 12 nations as of mid-2024, including recent additions like Germany. This progression positions Apple as a key player in the shift toward software-based payment infrastructure, potentially reshaping retail dynamics.

As the feature matures, experts anticipate further innovations, such as enhanced integration with digital wallets and AI-driven fraud detection. With today’s announcement, Apple not only consolidates its European presence but also sets the stage for potential global scaling, challenging traditional payment giants like Square and PayPal in the process. For industry insiders, this signals a pivotal moment where mobile devices increasingly become the hub of financial transactions, driving efficiency and accessibility in an ever-evolving market.