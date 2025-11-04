Appian CEO’s AI Skepticism: No Bots for Resumes in 2025

In an era where artificial intelligence is infiltrating every corner of corporate operations, Appian CEO Matt Calkins stands as a notable holdout. At a time when companies are racing to deploy AI for efficiency gains, Calkins has publicly declared his refusal to use AI for screening résumés, citing a deep-seated distrust in the technology’s reliability for such critical tasks.

This stance, revealed in a recent interview, underscores a broader tension in the tech industry between AI’s promised efficiencies and the risks of over-reliance. As the CEO of Appian, a leading platform for AI-powered process automation, Calkins’ views carry weight, especially given his company’s own advancements in embedding AI into business workflows.

The Roots of Skepticism

According to Business Insider, Calkins stated, “I don’t trust AI to do many tasks, including screening résumés.” This comment comes amid Appian’s push to integrate AI into enterprise processes, but Calkins draws a line at human-centric decisions like hiring.

Appian’s platform, as detailed on their official site, simplifies digital operations with agentic automation, and recent press releases highlight that 70% of Appian Cloud customers already use AI in workflows, per Techzine Global. Yet, Calkins’ personal reluctance reflects concerns about AI’s potential biases and inaccuracies in evaluating human potential.

Industry Contrasts and Trends

While Calkins eschews AI for résumés, many companies are embracing it. Reports from Yahoo Finance echo his sentiments, but contrast with broader adoption trends where AI tools like applicant tracking systems (ATS) powered by machine learning are commonplace.

In his Appian World 2025 keynote, Calkins emphasized that AI’s true power lies in process embedding, not standalone tasks. “AI’s true power emerges when it’s embedded in the processes on which organizations run,” he said, as reported on Appian’s event page.

Appian’s AI Journey

Appian has been recognized as a leader in various reports. The PR Newswire notes Appian’s positioning in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, praising its AI capabilities.

Furthermore, Forbes quotes Calkins: “If we are going to make AI truly valuable in commercial terms, we need to graft it and inject it into business processes.” This philosophy guides Appian’s strategy, focusing on integrated AI rather than isolated applications like résumé screening.

HR Implications and Ethical Concerns

The debate over AI in hiring intensified in 2025, with concerns about algorithmic bias. Calkins’ refusal aligns with warnings from industry watchers that AI can perpetuate discrimination if not carefully managed.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like Business Insider and Tech Insider amplify the story, indicating widespread interest. One post from Business Insider on November 4, 2025, highlights the refusal, reflecting real-time sentiment in tech circles.

Broader AI Hype Cycle

Calkins has critiqued the AI bubble. In a Cheddar interview dated September 23, 2025, he discussed where we are in the AI hype cycle, noting lagging enterprise adoption and potential regulatory impacts.

Appian’s recognitions continue, such as being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Business Automation Platforms 2025, per Stock Titan on August 21, 2025, which praises its embedded AI and Agent Studio.

Future Deployment Strategies

Looking ahead, Calkins advocates for cautious AI deployment. In iTWire coverage from September 5, 2025, Appian’s platform is lauded for AI process automation, yet Calkins insists on human oversight for sensitive areas.

This approach contrasts with aggressive AI infrastructure deals, like Applied Digital’s $5 billion lease discussed in X posts from October 2025, signaling massive investments in AI hardware that could pressure companies to adopt more broadly.

Balancing Innovation and Trust

Appian’s inclusion in the 2025 AIFinTech100 list, as per PR Newswire on July 8, 2025, underscores its role in transforming financial services with AI, but Calkins’ stance on résumés suggests a principled limit.

Industry insiders note that this skepticism could influence other leaders. As AI evolves, with discussions of AGI and ASI in broader tech news like Alibaba’s Apsara 2025 highlights on X, the need for trustworthy deployment becomes paramount.

Strategic Insights for Enterprises

For companies eyeing AI in 2025, Calkins’ views offer a roadmap: integrate deeply but verify trust. Appian’s success, with customers leveraging AI in 70% of workflows, proves value without compromising core human elements.

Ultimately, as the tech landscape shifts, leaders like Calkins remind us that AI’s role should enhance, not replace, human judgment in pivotal areas like talent acquisition.