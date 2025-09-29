Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 Builds Slack-Like App in 30 Hours Autonomously

In a remarkable demonstration of artificial intelligence’s evolving capabilities, Anthropic unveiled its latest model, Claude Sonnet 4.5, which autonomously constructed a fully functional chat application akin to Slack or Microsoft Teams over a 30-hour continuous session. The AI generated roughly 11,000 lines of code, halting only upon completing the task, according to a report from Slashdot. This feat represents a substantial advancement over its predecessor, the Opus 4 model, which managed shorter durations before requiring human intervention.

The experiment highlights how AI is pushing boundaries in software development, potentially reshaping how engineers approach complex projects. Anthropic’s engineers prompted the model with high-level specifications for a messaging platform, including real-time communication, user authentication, and channel management. Without further guidance, Claude Sonnet 4.5 proceeded to architect the system, writing code in languages like JavaScript and Python, integrating databases, and even handling deployment configurations.

Autonomous Coding: A Leap in AI Endurance and Complexity This extended runtime underscores a key innovation in the model’s design: enhanced context retention and decision-making algorithms that allow it to sustain focus over prolonged periods, far surpassing previous iterations that fatigued after mere hours. Industry observers note that such autonomy could accelerate prototyping in tech firms, where time-to-market pressures are intense.

Details from the session reveal the AI’s methodical approach, breaking down the Slack-like app into modular components. It began with backend infrastructure, incorporating WebSocket for live updates, then layered on frontend elements using frameworks like React. The model’s ability to debug and iterate internally, without external prompts, suggests a maturing “agentic” behavior, where AI acts more like a self-directed engineer.

From Prototype to Production: Implications for Software Engineering Anthropic claims this version is robust enough for building production-ready applications, not just prototypes, as detailed in a TechCrunch analysis. This positions Claude Sonnet 4.5 as a frontrunner in coding benchmarks, outperforming rivals like Google’s Gemini in tasks requiring sustained reasoning.

Comparisons to earlier models are stark. While Opus 4 could refactor code for about seven hours, as reported by Ars Technica, the new iteration’s 30-hour marathon demonstrates exponential improvements in efficiency and output volume. Developers experimenting with similar tools on platforms like X have shared anecdotes of AI generating thousands of lines for clones of apps like Sentry, though not without occasional context limitations.

Challenges and Ethical Considerations in AI-Driven Development Despite the excitement, experts caution about potential pitfalls, including code quality inconsistencies and the risk of propagating biases in automated systems. Anthropic has emphasized safeguards, but scaling such technology raises questions about job displacement in coding roles.

The broader industry is taking note, with competitors racing to match these capabilities. Posts on X from developers like those building wrappers around Claude’s SDK illustrate a growing ecosystem, where AI tools are integrated into workflows for rapid iteration. As one anonymous engineer shared on the platform, shipping features that once took weeks now occurs in hours, thanks to models like this.

Future Horizons: Scaling AI Autonomy Beyond 30 Hours Looking ahead, Anthropic’s roadmap hints at even longer autonomous sessions, potentially revolutionizing enterprise software creation. For insiders, this isn’t just about lines of code—it’s a signal that AI could soon handle end-to-end development cycles, from ideation to deployment, fundamentally altering the economics of tech innovation.