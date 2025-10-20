Andrej Karpathy Ditches AI ‘Vibe Coding’ Over Bugs and Hype

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, a practice known as “vibe coding” has captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts and executives alike. Coined by Andrej Karpathy, a former OpenAI cofounder, vibe coding refers to the method of using AI tools to generate code based on high-level prompts and iterative feedback, often without delving deeply into the underlying code. Karpathy himself popularized the term, describing it as a way to build software by “vibing” with AI assistants, copying error messages into chats, and letting the models handle the heavy lifting.

However, recent admissions from Karpathy highlight the limitations of this approach. In a candid reflection shared on social media, he detailed his struggles with vibe coding when attempting to develop a complex project called nanochat. Despite his enthusiasm, Karpathy found that the method faltered, leading him to abandon it in favor of traditional coding techniques. This revelation underscores a growing skepticism in the industry about whether AI-driven coding can truly replace human expertise.

The Hype and the Reality

Publications like Gizmodo have reported on Karpathy’s shift, noting that his initial advocacy for vibe coding promised a future where programming becomes more accessible and less tedious. Yet, in practice, he resorted to “fully giving in to the vibes” only to encounter bugs that AI couldn’t resolve, forcing workarounds or complete rewrites. This isn’t an isolated case; across the tech sector, similar stories are emerging as amateurs and even professionals experiment with AI coding tools.

According to coverage in Futurism, many who attempt to “vibe code” entire applications end up with botched software riddled with errors, prompting them to seek help from seasoned programmers on forums and communities. The allure of quickly prototyping ideas is undeniable, but the resulting code often lacks robustness, introducing vulnerabilities that can compromise security.

Security Risks and Industry Warnings

A deeper concern arises in the realm of cybersecurity. As detailed in a WIRED article, developers increasingly relying on AI-generated code risk mirroring the pitfalls of open-source dependencies, where unvetted contributions can lead to critical failures. Vibe coding, by its nature, encourages a hands-off approach, potentially embedding flaws that are hard to detect without thorough review.

Industry leaders are taking note. For instance, Klarna’s CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski has boasted about using vibe coding to demonstrate prototypes to his engineers, as reported by Futurism. While this might inspire innovation, it also raises questions about scalability and maintenance. Experts argue that while AI excels at generating boilerplate code, complex systems demand the precision and foresight that only experienced humans provide.

Overhyped Promises and Empirical Evidence

Recent studies further temper the enthusiasm. A report highlighted in Futurism suggests that claims of AI boosting coding productivity are overstated, with experienced developers often performing better without AI assistance. This aligns with findings from Futurism, which notes that while AI can accelerate initial development, it frequently leads to hilarious yet problematic outcomes when programmers lean too heavily on it.

Communities on platforms like Reddit’s r/ChatGPTCoding echo these sentiments, with users sharing frustrations over stalled projects after days of vibe coding attempts. As one non-coder recounted in a post covered by various outlets, reaching 75% completion only to hit insurmountable walls illustrates the gap between hype and reality.

Looking Ahead: Balancing AI and Expertise

Despite these challenges, vibe coding isn’t without merit for certain tasks, such as rapid ideation or simple scripts. Influential voices like Andrew Ng, as discussed in Klover.ai, emphasize that AI-assisted coding is hard work, not mere “vibing,” and should complement rather than replace traditional skills.

Ultimately, Karpathy’s own pivot serves as a cautionary tale for the industry. As AI tools advance, the key will be integrating them thoughtfully, ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the expense of reliability. Tech insiders must weigh the convenience of vibe coding against its proven pitfalls, fostering a more nuanced adoption of these powerful technologies.