ANA and Joby to Launch 100+ Electric Air Taxis in Japan by 2027

In a bold move that could reshape urban transportation in one of the world’s most densely populated nations, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced a partnership with California-based Joby Aviation to introduce electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, commonly dubbed “air taxis,” across Japan starting as early as 2027. The initiative, revealed on August 8, 2025, aims to deploy more than 100 of these five-seater vehicles, focusing initially on routes connecting Tokyo with major airports like Narita and Haneda. This development comes amid growing global interest in sustainable aviation, with Joby’s all-electric aircraft promising zero emissions, low noise levels, and speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

The partnership builds on years of collaboration between ANA and Joby, including Toyota’s substantial investments in the startup—totaling nearly $900 million to date. According to details from The Japan Times, the plan includes forming a joint venture to handle operations, infrastructure, and regulatory approvals. A public demonstration is slated for the Osaka Expo in October 2025, offering a glimpse into how these aircraft could slash travel times—for instance, reducing the journey from central Tokyo to Narita Airport from over an hour by car to just 15 minutes by air.

Pioneering Urban Air Mobility in Asia

Industry insiders view this as a pivotal step for advanced air mobility (AAM) in Asia, where congested roadways and aging infrastructure have long plagued commuters. Joby’s eVTOLs, equipped with six rotors for vertical lift and transition to winged flight, are designed for short-haul trips of up to 150 miles on a single charge. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from aviation enthusiasts and analysts highlight excitement around the technology’s potential, with one recent thread noting how these vehicles could integrate seamlessly with Japan’s high-speed rail network, enhancing multimodal transport efficiency.

However, challenges abound. Regulatory hurdles in Japan remain significant, as the Civil Aviation Bureau must certify these novel aircraft for commercial use. Sources from TechXplore emphasize that while Joby has progressed in U.S. Federal Aviation Administration testing, adapting to Japan’s stringent safety standards—shaped by its earthquake-prone geography—will require meticulous vertiport planning and noise mitigation strategies.

Economic and Environmental Implications

Economically, the rollout could inject vitality into Japan’s aviation sector, still recovering from pandemic-era slumps. ANA, part of the ANA Holdings group, envisions air taxis not just for airport shuttles but eventually for inter-city hops, potentially serving events like the 2025 Osaka Expo and beyond. A report in The Economic Times suggests the service might start with premium pricing but evolve into an accessible option, echoing sentiments in X discussions where users speculate on affordability for everyday commuters.

On the environmental front, these electric flyers align with Japan’s carbon-neutral goals by 2050. Unlike traditional helicopters, Joby’s models produce significantly less noise—comparable to a conversation at 100 feet—making them suitable for urban environments. Yet, experts caution about battery supply chains and energy demands, with Toyota’s involvement providing a domestic edge in manufacturing scalable electric propulsion systems.

Global Competition and Future Prospects

Japan isn’t alone in this race; competitors like Germany’s Lilium and China’s EHang are advancing similar technologies, but Joby’s tie-up with ANA positions it strongly in the Asian market. Recent news from Travel And Tour World details how the partnership includes pilot training and maintenance hubs, aiming for operational readiness by 2027. X posts from industry watchers, including updates from Bloomberg Originals on eVTOL advancements, underscore the competitive pressure, with Joby targeting U.S. launches as early as 2025.

For insiders, the real intrigue lies in scalability. Will infrastructure investments—such as rooftop vertiports in Tokyo’s skyline—keep pace? ANA’s executives, in statements to Malay Mail, express optimism, citing government support for innovation. As Japan pushes forward, this venture could set benchmarks for global AAM adoption, blending technological prowess with practical urban solutions.