Amex Platinum Sign-Ups Double Amid Chase Rivalry and Luxury Perks

American Express Co. has reported a remarkable surge in new Platinum card accounts, with sign-ups doubling since the introduction of its revamped, higher-fee version last month. This growth comes amid intensifying competition from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Sapphire Reserve, as both financial giants vie for affluent consumers in the premium credit card market. According to executives, the Platinum card’s appeal lies in its enhanced perks, including expanded travel credits and exclusive experiences, which have resonated strongly with high-net-worth individuals despite the annual fee jumping to $895.

The momentum underscores a broader trend where consumers are increasingly willing to pay for luxury benefits, even as economic uncertainties loom. American Express’s third-quarter earnings revealed record revenues, partly fueled by this card’s performance, with the company raising its full-year guidance. Insiders note that the card’s value proposition—offering up to $1,500 in annual credits for travel, dining, and wellness—has offset fee concerns for many users.

Intensifying Rivalry in Premium Perks

JPMorgan Chase, not to be outdone, has also seen robust demand for its Sapphire Reserve card, which underwent its own refresh earlier this year with a $550 annual fee. Both issuers are locked in a battle to outdo each other with extravagant offerings, from priority airport lounge access to bespoke events. A recent analysis in Bloomberg highlights how this feud has escalated, with Amex and Chase pouring resources into higher fees and every imaginable perk to capture the lucrative segment of wealthy travelers.

Chase executives have echoed Amex’s optimism, stating that interest in Sapphire Reserve has exceeded expectations. This competitive dynamic is reshaping the credit card industry, where premium products now generate billions in fee income. For instance, Amex’s Platinum alone is projected to contribute significantly to the company’s $10 billion in annual card fees, as detailed in a report from View from the Wing.

Strategic Shifts and Consumer Response

The fee hikes have sparked mixed reactions, but data suggests they’re not deterring sign-ups. Amex’s Platinum refresh includes new benefits like credits for high-end retailers and enhanced Resy dining reservations, which have particularly appealed to younger demographics. In contrast, Chase’s Sapphire Reserve emphasizes flexible rewards redemption and travel protections, positioning it as a versatile alternative.

Industry analysts point out that while Amex has doubled its new accounts, Chase maintains a strong hold through its Ultimate Rewards ecosystem. A comparison by CNBC notes that for business users, Chase’s offering might edge out Amex in redemption value, yet Amex’s global acceptance and lifestyle perks give it an edge in international travel.

Financial Implications and Future Outlook

Financially, this growth translates to substantial revenue boosts for both companies. Amex raised its 2025 revenue growth outlook to 9-10%, attributing much of it to premium card momentum, as reported in Seeking Alpha. Chase, meanwhile, has seen similar upticks, with its card segment driving overall profitability.

Looking ahead, executives hint at further innovations, including potentially ultra-premium variants. This arms race could pressure margins if perks become too costly, but for now, it signals robust demand among affluent consumers undeterred by fees. As the market evolves, the winner may be the issuer that best aligns perks with shifting consumer priorities, from sustainable travel to personalized experiences.

Evolving Consumer Priorities and Market Dynamics

Beyond fees, the success of these cards reflects changing spending habits post-pandemic, with a focus on experiential rewards. Amex’s emphasis on wellness credits, for example, taps into health-conscious trends, while Chase’s dining partnerships appeal to foodies. Insights from Business Insider reveal that despite some user regrets over the $895 fee, the overall value has sustained growth.

Ultimately, this competition benefits consumers through richer offerings, but it also raises questions about accessibility in an era of rising costs. For industry insiders, the key takeaway is clear: premium cards are no longer just about points—they’re lifestyle enablers, and the battle for supremacy is far from over.