American Airlines Strips Miles from Basic Economy, Reshaping Loyalty Calculus

American Airlines Group Inc. has abruptly altered its frequent-flier program, eliminating mileage and loyalty-point earnings for passengers booking its cheapest basic economy fares. The change, effective for tickets purchased starting December 17, 2025, marks a sharp pivot in the carrier’s strategy to differentiate fare classes and bolster revenue from its AAdvantage program, the world’s largest by membership.

Announced without fanfare on its website, the policy shift means basic economy tickets—already the most restrictive option with no seat selection, no changes and last-minute boarding—now offer zero redeemable miles or Loyalty Points toward elite status. Previously, these fares earned miles based on ticket price, providing a low-cost entry to the program. ‘AAdvantage® miles earn based on ticket price… Basic Economy fare tickets bought on or after 12:00 a.m. CT on December 17, 2025 will not earn AAdvantage® miles or Loyalty Points,’ states the airline’s travel information page.

Policy Shift Hits Price-Sensitive Travelers

The move drew swift backlash from frequent fliers and analysts. On X, users decried the change as a betrayal of loyal customers chasing bargains. American Airlines responded to complaints, stating: ‘We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace. Customers who purchase a Basic Economy ticket on December 17, 2025 and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or Loyalty Points towards AAdvantage status,’ according to posts from @AmericanAir.

Industry observers see this as American pushing passengers toward pricier main cabin fares, which continue to earn miles at 5 times the base fare plus carrier fees. Basic economy, introduced in 2016, was positioned as an on-ramp for casual flyers into AAdvantage. Now, it risks alienating that segment entirely. ‘It’s a sharp break from how American has used basic economy as the on-ramp into AAdvantage—and it’s likely to push price-sensitive flyers to stop engaging with the program entirely,’ wrote View from the Wing.

Revenue Pressures Drive the Change

American’s decision comes amid softening demand and rising costs in the airline sector. The carrier reported a third-quarter net loss of $398 million in October, citing higher labor and fuel expenses. By devaluing basic economy, American aims to capture more revenue from loyalty program transactions, which generated $3.2 billion last year—over 15% of total revenue.

Competitors like Delta Air Lines and United Airlines still award miles on basic economy, though at reduced rates. Delta earns miles based on spend for most fares, while United ties it to distance flown. This divergence could steer budget hunters to rivals. ‘American Airlines just added a new restriction to basic economy: Its flyers won’t earn miles or Loyalty Points on no-frills tickets,’ reported The Points Guy.

Loyalty Program Evolution Under Scrutiny

AAdvantage, revamped in 2022 to award points based on spending rather than miles flown, has faced criticism for favoring high spenders. The basic economy cut amplifies that tilt. Elite status now requires Loyalty Points from flights, credit card spend and partner activity—none of which basic economy contributes post-change. Analysts estimate 20-30% of American’s basic economy sales go to infrequent flyers who valued mile accrual as a perk.

Historical context reveals a pattern. In 2016, American slashed miles on deeply discounted fares before rolling out basic economy. Today’s move echoes that, but hits harder amid post-pandemic recovery. ‘Effective for flights purchased starting yesterday (12/17/25), American Airlines is no longer awarding any redeemable miles or Loyalty Points for flights in Basic Economy,’ noted Frequent Miler.

Customer Reactions Flood Social Media

X erupted with frustration. One user posted: ‘American just flipped basic economy with no warning,’ amplifying View from the Wing’s coverage. American’s replies emphasized competitiveness, but sentiment soured. Thrifty Traveler called it a kill shot: ‘American Airlines just stripped Basic Economy fares of all mileage and elite status earning.’

The stealth rollout—no press release, just a website update—drew accusations of opacity. Customers buying before 11:59 p.m. CT on December 16 retain earnings, creating a scramble. American’s site now clarifies: ‘For Basic Economy fare tickets bought on or before 11:59 p.m. [December 16],’ per its policy page.

Strategic Implications for Carriers

This positions American as the strictest on basic economy perks, potentially boosting load factors on premium fares. But it risks volume loss to low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines, which don’t offer miles anyway. One Mile at a Time questioned the logic: ‘American AAdvantage has stopped awarding redeemable miles and Loyalty Points on basic economy fares. What’s the logic for this change?’ in its analysis.

U.S. airlines have expanded basic economy to 80% of domestic inventory, per Cirium data. American’s tweak could prompt copycats. Delta and United, watching closely, might follow to protect loyalty revenue streams, which topped $7 billion industrywide in 2024.

Broader Industry Ramifications

For corporate travel managers, the change complicates budgeting. Basic economy often suits last-minute or low-priority trips; zero miles diminish its appeal for status-chasing executives. Procurement teams may pivot to Southwest Airlines, which earns points on all fares via its Rapid Rewards.

Regulators eye loyalty programs amid antitrust scrutiny. The U.S. Justice Department probed airline credit-card deals in 2023. This devaluation could fuel arguments that programs extract undue value from consumers. CNBC highlighted: ‘Starting this week, American Airlines will no longer reward customers with miles for basic economy tickets,’ in its report.

Future Outlook and Adaptations

American may sweeten basic economy elsewhere—overhead bin access returned in 2023—to offset the miles cut. Long-term, expect data-driven tweaks via AAdvantage e-commerce expansions. Flyers can still earn via co-branded Citi and Barclays cards, but flight earnings were the hook for many.

Insiders predict pushback will fade as alternatives emerge, like buying points outright. Yet the move underscores airlines’ shift: loyalty as a revenue moat, not a universal reward. As American refines its fare stack, the industry watches whether this gamble lifts yields or erodes market share.