AMD’s MI355X Rack Challenges Nvidia with 128 GPUs and 2.6 Exaflops for AI

In the high-stakes arena of artificial intelligence computing, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is intensifying its challenge to Nvidia Corp. with the unveiling of its latest Instinct MI355X direct liquid cooling rack. This massive system, detailed at the Hot Chips 2025 event, packs 128 GPUs into a compact 2OU design, promising unprecedented performance for AI workloads. According to information shared by AMD executives, the rack boasts 36 terabytes of high-bandwidth HBM3e memory and delivers a peak throughput of 2.6 exaflops at FP4 precision—a metric that underscores its potential to handle the most demanding neural network training and inference tasks.

The MI355X builds on AMD’s CDNA 4 architecture, integrating fifth-generation Epyc CPUs and Pollara network interface cards in an OCP-standard setup. This configuration enables bandwidth speeds up to 1,075 gigabytes per second via Infinity Fabric, facilitating seamless scaling from individual nodes to full racks. Industry observers note that this represents a significant leap from AMD’s previous MI300 series, with claims of up to 35 times faster inference performance, as reported in coverage from Tom’s Hardware.

Scaling Ambitions in AI Infrastructure

Comparisons to Nvidia’s flagship Vera Rubin platform are inevitable, and AMD isn’t shying away from them. The MI355X rack’s 2.6 exaflops at FP4 edges out early estimates for Vera Rubin’s capabilities, particularly in low-precision formats optimized for AI. While Nvidia’s system emphasizes its NVLink interconnect for massive GPU clusters, AMD counters with UEC-supported networking that promises cost-effective scalability. Sources familiar with both architectures suggest AMD’s approach could appeal to data centers seeking alternatives amid Nvidia’s supply constraints.

A 96-GPU version of the rack, compliant with EIA standards, offers 27 terabytes of memory, catering to enterprises with varying deployment needs. This flexibility is part of AMD’s broader strategy to erode Nvidia’s dominance in AI accelerators, where the latter holds over 80% market share. Recent deals, such as a multi-billion-dollar contract with Oracle Corp. for 30,000 MI355X units, highlight growing traction, as detailed in reports from TechRadar.

Future Horizons with MI400 and Beyond

Looking ahead, AMD teased its MI400 series, slated for 2026, which will power even more ambitious setups like the Helios rack-scale system. This upcoming platform pairs with next-generation Epyc “Venice” CPUs and is projected to deliver up to 10 times the performance of the MI300X, according to insights from Tom’s Hardware. Such advancements position AMD to compete directly with Nvidia’s Rubin-based systems, potentially offering higher memory bandwidth at competitive power envelopes.

The shift to modular designs in the MI355X marks a departure from earlier APU-style integrations, allowing for greater customization in AI deployments. Analysts point out that while Nvidia’s ecosystem benefits from CUDA’s software lock-in, AMD’s open-source ROCm platform is gaining ground, especially in cost-sensitive segments. Partnerships with manufacturers like Pegatron, which is preparing 128-GPU racks with over 1,177 petaflops of FP4 compute, further bolster AMD’s ecosystem, as noted in Tom’s Hardware.

Competitive Dynamics and Market Implications

Power consumption remains a critical factor; the MI355X rack’s liquid-cooled design supports up to 1,400 watts per GPU, aligning with industry trends toward efficient cooling for exascale computing. This could give AMD an edge in total cost of ownership, particularly as energy costs soar in data centers. However, challenges persist: AMD must accelerate production to meet demand, with the MI355X expected to ship later this year amid reports of Nvidia’s Blackwell delays.

Ultimately, AMD’s aggressive roadmap, including a glimpse at a 2027 rack with 144 GPUs and Verano CPUs, signals a sustained push into AI’s upper echelons. As per details from the primary announcement in TechRadar, this rack could redefine performance benchmarks, forcing Nvidia to innovate further. For industry insiders, the real test will be in real-world deployments, where software optimization and ecosystem support will determine the victor in this silicon arms race.