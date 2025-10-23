Amazon to Acquire Thousands of Rivian Spin-Off Cargo E-Bikes for 2026 Deliveries

In a move that underscores the evolving dynamics of urban logistics, Amazon.com Inc. has expressed keen interest in acquiring thousands of pedal-assist cargo vehicles from Also, a micromobility startup spun off from electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. This partnership highlights Amazon’s push to enhance its delivery efficiency in densely populated areas, where traditional vans often struggle with congestion and parking constraints. The vehicles in question are Also’s TM-Q quad models, which are essentially four-wheeled, pedal-assisted electric bikes designed for cargo hauling.

These TM-Q quads, capable of carrying over 400 pounds while navigating bike lanes, represent a hybrid between bicycles and small vans, offering a nimble alternative for last-mile deliveries. According to details reported by The Verge, Amazon plans to deploy them across its fleets in the U.S. and Europe starting in 2026, aligning with the company’s broader sustainability goals and its existing ties to Rivian, which already supplies electric delivery vans.

The Strategic Spin-Off and Funding Backstory

Rivian’s decision to spin off Also earlier this year came with a hefty $300 million investment, positioning the new entity to innovate in the micromobility space. Industry insiders note that this separation allows Rivian to focus on its core EV truck and SUV business while Also targets lighter, more agile transport solutions. The TM-Q’s modular design, which includes pedal-by-wire technology and USB-C charging, draws from Rivian’s engineering prowess, making it adaptable for various delivery scenarios.

Amazon’s interest isn’t surprising given its history of investing in Rivian— the e-commerce giant holds a significant stake and has ordered 100,000 electric vans. As per insights from TechCrunch, this new deal for TM-Q quads could accelerate Amazon’s shift toward micromobility hubs in urban centers, reducing reliance on larger vehicles and cutting emissions.

Engineering Innovations Driving Adoption

At the heart of the TM-Q is its pedal-assist system, which combines human power with electric propulsion for efficient, low-speed operations ideal for city streets. Also’s lineup, unveiled just this week, includes not only the quad but also the TM-B e-bike, priced at $4,500, featuring a virtual drivetrain that eliminates traditional chains and gears. This software-defined approach, as detailed in coverage by Engadget, promises easier maintenance and over-the-air updates, appealing to fleet operators like Amazon.

For industry executives, the real intrigue lies in scalability. The TM-Q’s ability to operate in bike lanes without requiring a full driver’s license lowers barriers for deployment, potentially transforming how packages move in places like New York or London. Rivian spinoff Also’s rapid product rollout, supported by its parent company’s expertise, positions it as a contender in the burgeoning e-cargo market.

Market Implications and Competitive Pressures

Competitors such as UPS and FedEx have experimented with similar e-bikes, but Amazon’s scale could set a new standard. Reports from Micromobilitybiz emphasize the TM-Q’s four-wheeled stability, which enhances safety for heavier loads compared to two-wheeled alternatives. This could pressure rivals to accelerate their own micromobility investments.

Moreover, the partnership signals broader industry trends toward electrification in logistics. With regulatory pushes for greener urban transport in Europe and the U.S., Amazon’s adoption of TM-Q quads might encourage widespread use, potentially reshaping delivery economics by reducing fuel and maintenance costs.

Future Outlook and Potential Challenges

Looking ahead, Also plans to ship the TM-Q in 2026, with preorders already generating buzz. However, challenges remain, including battery range in varying weather and integration with Amazon’s vast logistics network. As noted in analysis by WGLT, the collaboration underscores Rivian’s diversified strategy amid a competitive EV market.

For insiders, this deal exemplifies how legacy players like Amazon are leveraging startups to innovate, potentially leading to more efficient, sustainable supply chains. While the exact number of units remains undisclosed, the “thousands” figure suggests a significant commitment, one that could influence micromobility’s role in global commerce for years to come.