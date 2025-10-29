Amazon Stock Lags Magnificent Seven in AI Boom, Analysts Eye Rebound

Amazon’s Underwhelming Performance

In the high-stakes world of technology stocks, Amazon.com Inc. has found itself trailing its peers in the so-called Magnificent Seven group. Over the past five years, Amazon’s stock has risen a modest 43%, a figure that pales in comparison to the broader S&P 500’s 104% gain and the explosive growth seen in other tech giants like Nvidia Corp., which surged an astonishing 3,200%. This disparity highlights a shift in investor sentiment, where artificial intelligence has become the dominant narrative driving market valuations.

Analysts point to Amazon’s heavy reliance on e-commerce and cloud computing as potential reasons for its lag. While Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains a powerhouse, contributing significantly to profits, the company’s overall growth has not matched the AI-fueled hype surrounding competitors. Investors have flocked to stocks perceived as pure AI plays, leaving Amazon in the dust despite its own substantial investments in the technology.

The Magnificent Seven Divide

The Magnificent Seven—comprising Amazon, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, and Tesla Inc.—have collectively driven much of the market’s gains in recent years. However, Amazon’s performance stands out as an outlier. According to data from Business Insider, the stock’s five-year return is the weakest among the group, underscoring concerns about slowing e-commerce momentum amid economic uncertainties and increased competition.

This underperformance comes at a time when AI enthusiasm has propelled stocks like Nvidia to stratospheric heights. Amazon, while actively building AI capabilities through AWS and initiatives like its new “reasoning” AI model, has not captured the same level of investor excitement. Reports from Investing.com note Amazon’s efforts to develop advanced AI, yet these have not translated into the stock price surges seen elsewhere.

AI Investments and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, some market watchers remain optimistic about Amazon’s trajectory. A recent analysis in Nasdaq suggests that Amazon could be the best Magnificent Seven AI stock to buy before its earnings report, citing its role as an AI hyperscaler and potential for a third-quarter breakout. The company’s cloud division is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, with AWS powering numerous AI applications.

Nevertheless, challenges persist. Amazon’s stock has been hampered by broader market concerns, including potential tariffs and rising operational costs. As detailed in The Motley Fool, investor worries about e-commerce vulnerabilities have stalled share price momentum in 2025, even as the company invests heavily in AI to enhance its services.

Valuation Debates Among Investors

Valuation remains a hot topic in investor circles. Discussions on platforms like Reddit’s r/ValueInvesting, as seen in a thread from Reddit, question whether Amazon is still a solid investment in 2025. Many argue that its current price-to-earnings ratio, while higher than historical averages, undervalues the company’s diverse revenue streams compared to peers.

Analysts from firms like Wedbush have raised price targets on Amazon, lifting it to $280 from $250 while maintaining a buy rating, as reported by Yahoo Finance. This optimism stems from Amazon’s advertising growth and AI integrations, which could drive future earnings.

Broader Market Implications

The divergence within the Magnificent Seven signals a maturing phase in the AI boom. A piece from Business Insider predicts that the AI rally will broaden beyond the biggest names, potentially benefiting companies like Amazon that offer foundational infrastructure.

For industry insiders, Amazon’s lag serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of narrative-driven investing. While short-term underperformance stings, the company’s track record of innovation—evident in its AI ambitions and recent $2.5 billion settlement news covered by TechStock²—suggests potential for a rebound. As the market evolves, Amazon’s ability to leverage its vast ecosystem could yet restore its position among tech elites.

Strategic Shifts Ahead

To regain momentum, Amazon may need to articulate a clearer AI strategy. Insights from Seeking Alpha position Amazon as undervalued with a wide moat and strong AI exposure, recommending it as a buy amid bubble fears. This perspective emphasizes the company’s resilience in a volatile tech sector.

Ultimately, as the S&P 500 hits new highs driven by AI, Amazon’s path forward will depend on executing its growth initiatives effectively. With earnings on the horizon, all eyes are on whether the e-commerce giant can deliver the results needed to close the gap with its Magnificent Seven counterparts.