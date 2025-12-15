Amazon Sells March of Giants MOBA and Team to Ubisoft Amid Cutbacks

Giants March On: Amazon’s Gaming Pivot Hands MOBA Title to Ubisoft Amid Industry Reshuffles

In a move that underscores the volatile nature of the video game sector, Amazon has offloaded its ambitious multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) project, March of Giants, to Ubisoft. The deal, announced on December 15, 2025, includes not just the game’s intellectual property but also the entire Montreal-based development team. This transaction marks a significant retreat for Amazon’s gaming arm, which has faced repeated setbacks in its bid to become a major player in interactive entertainment. Sources close to the matter indicate that the sale is part of broader cutbacks at Amazon Games, following a global reduction in headcount that has rippled through the company’s various divisions.

The March of Giants project originated from a team of seasoned developers, many of whom have deep roots in Ubisoft’s own history. Led by figures instrumental in the creation of Rainbow Six: Siege, the game represents a full-circle moment for these creators. According to reports, the MOBA has shown promise in closed alpha testing, garnering praise for its innovative mechanics where players control giant combatants in 4v4 battles. Ubisoft’s acquisition aligns with its strategy to bolster its portfolio in high-growth genres like MOBAs, which continue to attract massive player bases worldwide.

Details of the financial terms remain undisclosed, but industry analysts suggest the deal could be valued in the tens of millions, given the talent involved and the project’s stage of development. Amazon’s decision comes on the heels of significant layoffs and the cancellation of other gaming initiatives, signaling a strategic pivot away from in-house development toward potentially more lucrative publishing or support roles.

Tracing Amazon’s Gaming Ambitions and Setbacks

Amazon entered the gaming arena with high expectations, leveraging its vast resources from e-commerce and cloud computing. The company launched Amazon Games Studios in 2012, aiming to capitalize on the booming industry. Early efforts included titles like Crucible, which was unceremoniously pulled after a lackluster launch, and New World, an MMO that enjoyed initial success but struggled with retention. March of Giants was positioned as a fresh attempt to crack the competitive MOBA space, dominated by heavyweights like League of Legends and Dota 2.

The Montreal studio, established by Amazon in 2021, was specifically built around talent poached from Ubisoft, including key minds behind Siege’s success. This poaching had created some friction, but the sale now facilitates a reunion. As noted in a press release from Ubisoft, the team will integrate into Ubisoft’s Montreal operations, continuing development on the free-to-play title with a major update slated for 2026.

Posts on social platform X reflect a mix of optimism and skepticism among gamers and insiders. Some users highlight the poetic justice of the team’s return to Ubisoft, while others speculate on Amazon’s waning commitment to original game development. This sentiment echoes broader discussions about tech giants’ forays into gaming, where deep pockets don’t always translate to creative triumphs.

Ubisoft’s Strategic Play in a Competitive Arena

For Ubisoft, this acquisition represents an acceleration into the fast-growing MOBA segment. The company, known for franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, has been navigating its own challenges, including recent restructurings and buyout rumors. In September 2025, Ubisoft announced a major overhaul, creating a Tencent-backed entity to manage key franchises and granting more autonomy to its studios. Acquiring March of Giants fits this narrative, injecting fresh talent and a promising IP into its ecosystem.

The game’s closed alpha, conducted earlier in 2025, received positive feedback for its unique giant-scale combat and strategic depth. Players assume roles as colossal warriors, battling in arenas that emphasize teamwork and environmental interactions. Ubisoft plans to build on this foundation, potentially integrating crossovers with its existing titles to enhance appeal. As detailed in a report from Yahoo Finance, the move is seen as Ubisoft positioning itself to capture a larger share of the MOBA market, which has seen renewed interest with evolving esports scenes.

Industry observers point out that MOBAs require sustained post-launch support to thrive, something Ubisoft has demonstrated with Siege’s longevity. The returning developers, including the original Siege director, bring invaluable experience. This could help March of Giants avoid the pitfalls that plagued Amazon’s other ventures, such as server issues and balancing problems.

Implications for Montreal’s Gaming Hub and Talent Dynamics

Montreal has long been a hotbed for video game development, home to studios from major publishers like Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and now, formerly, Amazon. The sale effectively dissolves Amazon Games Montreal, with its staff transitioning to Ubisoft. This shift, as covered by MobileSyrup, underscores the city’s role as a talent magnet, where developers often cycle between big names.

The deal also highlights the fluid nature of talent in the industry. Many of the March of Giants team members left Ubisoft years ago seeking new opportunities at Amazon. Their return, as reported in GamesIndustry.biz, is framed as a homecoming, potentially boosting morale at Ubisoft amid its own internal upheavals. Quotes from team leads express excitement about reuniting with former colleagues and leveraging Ubisoft’s resources for the game’s vision.

On X, discussions among gaming enthusiasts speculate that this could lead to innovative cross-pollination, perhaps incorporating Siege’s tactical elements into March of Giants. However, some express concerns about Ubisoft’s track record with live-service games, citing delays in titles like Skull and Bones.

Broader Industry Shifts and Amazon’s Retrenchment

Amazon’s sale of March of Giants is part of a larger pattern of retrenchment in its gaming division. Just weeks prior, the company announced cuts to its game publishing business, ending development on certain MMOs. As per Variety, this follows a global headcount reduction, reflecting pressures from economic headwinds and shifting investor priorities.

Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch, and Games at Amazon, praised the Montreal team’s work in a statement, indicating pride in the project’s progress but acknowledging the strategic fit with Ubisoft. This pivot allows Amazon to focus on its strengths, such as Twitch streaming and AWS cloud services for gaming, rather than competing directly in content creation.

Analysts suggest this could signal a broader retreat by tech conglomerates from ambitious gaming ventures. Companies like Google, with its defunct Stadia, have similarly scaled back, highlighting the challenges of breaking into an industry dominated by established players like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

Future Prospects for March of Giants Under Ubisoft

With Ubisoft at the helm, March of Giants is poised for a robust development trajectory. The company has committed to a 2026 update, likely including open beta phases and expanded features. Drawing from Video Games Chronicle, the acquisition reunites the team with Ubisoft’s creative houses, fostering autonomy and innovation.

Potential challenges include integrating the team seamlessly and maintaining the game’s unique identity amid Ubisoft’s vast portfolio. Insiders note that MOBAs demand constant updates to keep communities engaged, a area where Ubisoft has mixed success. However, the free-to-play model, combined with in-game purchases, could generate substantial revenue if executed well.

Gamers on X are buzzing with anticipation, some predicting March of Giants could become a sleeper hit in the esports circuit. Comparisons to successful MOBAs underscore the need for balanced gameplay and anti-cheat measures, areas where the Siege veterans’ expertise will be crucial.

Economic and Market Ramifications of the Deal

The transaction occurs against a backdrop of consolidation in the gaming industry. Ubisoft itself has been the subject of acquisition speculation, with predictions of dismantling or asset sales in 2025 to fend off takeovers. Posts on X from industry watchers, including financial analysts, have forecasted such moves, emphasizing the value of individual IPs like Assassin’s Creed over bundled assets.

For Amazon, divesting March of Giants allows resource reallocation, perhaps toward bolstering Twitch or cloud gaming infrastructure. As reported in GlobeNewswire, Ubisoft views this as an opportunity to accelerate in a burgeoning market, with MOBAs projected to grow due to mobile adaptations and global esports expansion.

Economic pressures, including inflation and rising development costs, have forced many studios to seek partnerships or sales. This deal exemplifies how talent and IP mobility can sustain projects amid corporate shifts.

Reflections on Innovation and Risk in Game Development

At its core, the March of Giants saga illustrates the high-stakes world of game development, where innovation meets commercial realities. Amazon’s initial investment in the project showcased bold ambition, but execution hurdles led to this handover. Ubisoft, with its storied history, now has a chance to nurture the title into a mainstay.

Team statements, as quoted in various outlets, emphasize a shared vision for enduring MOBAs. The game’s premise—giant combatants in epic clashes—offers fresh twists on familiar formulas, potentially attracting players tired of conventional offerings.

Looking ahead, this acquisition could influence how other tech firms approach gaming. Will Amazon fully exit development, or pivot to smaller-scale projects? Ubisoft’s success with March of Giants may determine its resilience in an era of rapid change.

Voices from the Industry and Player Community

Industry voices, including those on X, praise the deal for preserving jobs and project continuity. One analyst noted that retaining the team prevents talent drain, a common issue in studio closures. Players, meanwhile, express hope for a polished release, with some alpha testers sharing positive anecdotes online.

Ubisoft’s leadership has signaled enthusiasm, with executives like Yves Guillemot highlighting the strategic fit. This echoes sentiments in Engadget, which details Amazon’s sale as a pragmatic step amid broader cutbacks.

Ultimately, the transfer of March of Giants underscores the industry’s adaptability, where one company’s retreat becomes another’s advance, fostering continued evolution in interactive entertainment. As development progresses, all eyes will be on how Ubisoft transforms this giant into a titan of the MOBA realm.