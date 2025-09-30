Amazon Partners with Hertz to Sell Used Cars on Amazon Autos

In a bold expansion that could reshape the automotive retail sector, Amazon has deepened its foray into the car business through a strategic partnership with Hertz Global Holdings. Announced in late August 2025, the collaboration allows Hertz to list and sell its vast inventory of pre-owned vehicles directly on Amazon Autos, the e-commerce giant’s burgeoning online car marketplace. This move not only leverages Amazon’s massive customer base and seamless checkout experience but also positions the company as a formidable player in a market traditionally dominated by brick-and-mortar dealerships. Industry analysts suggest this partnership signals Amazon’s ambition to disrupt the $1 trillion used-car industry, building on its earlier ventures like partnering with Hyundai for new vehicle sales starting in 2024.

Hertz, grappling with fluctuating rental demand and a pivot away from electric vehicles toward gas-powered models, views the tie-up as a lifeline for its retail arm. By integrating with Amazon Autos, Hertz can offload thousands of high-quality used cars—many from its rental fleet—through a fully digital process that includes browsing, financing, and purchasing. The initiative launched in key cities such as Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with plans for nationwide expansion across all 45 Hertz Car Sales locations by the end of 2025, according to details shared in a Hertz press release.

A Threat to Traditional Dealerships

The implications for auto dealers are profound, as this deal accelerates the shift toward direct-to-consumer sales models. Experts warn that Amazon’s entry could erode the middleman’s role, much like how the company revolutionized book and electronics retailing. A recent analysis from CNBC highlights concerns among dealerships, noting that the convenience of Amazon’s platform—complete with customer reviews, virtual test drives, and one-click financing—might lure buyers away from physical lots. “The Hertz-Amazon deal poses threats to auto dealers,” the report states, emphasizing how e-commerce giants could undercut traditional markups and negotiation-heavy sales processes.

Dealers have long relied on exclusive manufacturer relationships and local monopolies, but Amazon’s data-driven approach, powered by AWS cloud services, introduces efficiencies like personalized recommendations and predictive pricing. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing industry chatter, with users like automotive influencer Car Dealership Guy noting the partnership’s potential to “reimagine the car-buying experience” by making it as straightforward as ordering groceries. This sentiment echoes broader discussions on the platform, where traders and analysts speculate on stock impacts, with Hertz shares surging 7% on the announcement day as reported by Reuters.

Strategic Motivations and Market Dynamics

For Amazon, the Hertz alliance is a calculated step in its gradual automotive incursion. The company first dipped into vehicle sales in 2024 by enabling Hyundai dealers to list new cars on its site, a program that expanded to 48 U.S. cities by year’s end. Now, with Hertz as its first fleet dealer partner, Amazon gains access to a steady supply of certified pre-owned vehicles, addressing inventory challenges that have plagued online auto platforms. USA Today describes this as a “surprising partnership that could make car shopping a lot easier,” quoting Amazon executives on their goal to streamline the often cumbersome buying process.

Hertz’s motivations are equally pragmatic. Facing headwinds from softened rental demand and a costly EV fleet reduction, the company has been bolstering its used-car sales to drive profitability. The Amazon platform enhances Hertz’s existing Rent2Buy program, allowing customers to test vehicles before committing, while tapping into Amazon’s logistics for delivery. Financial news from Yahoo Finance reports that this fully online marketplace follows Hertz’s efforts to digitize operations, potentially increasing sales volume by 20-30% in participating markets based on early pilots.

Broader Industry Ripple Effects

The partnership’s ripple effects extend beyond immediate sales. It challenges regulatory frameworks, as states with strict dealership laws may scrutinize direct online transactions. Automotive trade publication CBT News points out that Amazon’s involvement could pressure manufacturers to rethink distribution, possibly accelerating factory-to-consumer models. On X, posts from finance accounts like Byul Finance warn of threats to dealers’ business models, with one noting the deal’s role in promoting “direct-to-consumer vehicle sales.”

Moreover, consumer benefits are evident: lower prices due to reduced overhead, transparent pricing, and the trust associated with Amazon’s brand. However, critics argue it might homogenize the market, sidelining smaller dealers. As TheStreet observes, with used-car prices still elevated amid economic uncertainty, this venture taps into a lucrative segment where affordability meets convenience.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Looking ahead, Amazon’s automotive ambitions show no signs of slowing. Insiders speculate on potential expansions, such as integrating Alexa for in-car experiences or partnering with more fleets. Yet challenges loom, including supply chain disruptions and competition from established players like Carvana. A Simply Wall St analysis suggests this pilot could reveal deeper digital retail strategies, with nationwide rollout eyed for 2026.

For Hertz, the deal is a bet on recovery, potentially stabilizing its balance sheet. As the auto industry watches closely, this partnership underscores a pivotal shift: from showrooms to screens, where e-commerce titans like Amazon are steering the wheel.