Amazon Leo Fires First Salvo at Starlink with Business Beta Tests

Amazon.com Inc. has kicked off limited testing of its rebranded satellite internet service, Amazon Leo, allowing select businesses to trial the technology as it races to challenge Elon Musk’s dominant Starlink network. The move, announced on November 24, 2025, marks a pivotal step in Amazon’s multi-billion-dollar push into low-Earth orbit broadband, with early previews targeting enterprise customers ahead of a wider commercial launch next year.

Previously known as Project Kuiper, Amazon Leo entered a preview phase where businesses can test high-speed satellite connectivity, including the advanced Leo Ultra antenna promising lightning-fast speeds virtually anywhere. This comes as Amazon scrambles to deploy its constellation, having secured over 80 launch contracts—the largest commercial procurement in history—while Starlink boasts over 7,000 satellites in orbit.

Rebranding and Acceleration

The rebranding from Project Kuiper to Amazon Leo earlier this month signals Amazon’s shift from research and development to aggressive commercialization, emphasizing its low-Earth orbit (LEO) ambitions. ‘Earlier this month, Amazon renamed its satellite internet offering from Project Kuiper to Amazon Leo as it works toward a broader commercial rollout,’ reported CNBC.

Amazon has launched initial satellites via partners like United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin, with production batches heading to Cape Canaveral. A post from Amazon on X highlighted: ‘Another batch of production satellites for our low Earth orbit internet constellation is on its way to Cape Canaveral, FL.’

Enterprise Focus in Beta Phase

The beta tests prioritize businesses, offering optional direct AWS cloud connections and private networking. ‘Amazon Leo, the recently rebranded satellite-internet system meant to rival SpaceX’s Starlink, has begun previewing its service for a select group of customers,’ noted Bloomberg. GeekWire added that Amazon has started shipping terminals for testing, focusing on Leo Ultra for ultra-high speeds.

Industry insiders see this as Amazon leveraging its AWS ecosystem to differentiate from Starlink’s consumer-heavy approach. Starlink, with millions of users, generates over $7 billion annually, per recent estimates, pressuring Amazon to prove reliability in enterprise scenarios like remote operations and disaster recovery.

Technical Edge and Challenges

Leo Ultra antennas are engineered for durability in harsh conditions, with direct-to-AWS integration enabling seamless hybrid cloud setups. PCMag reported: ‘No more Project Kuiper. Amazon’s Starlink competitor has adopted the LEO term, which refers to low-Earth orbit. The company also debuted a new website for the service,’ via PCMag.

However, Amazon trails SpaceX, which has regulatory approvals in over 100 countries. Amazon must launch 3,236 satellites by July 2026 under FCC mandates, or risk spectrum rights. Recent X posts from Amazon teased: ‘Say hello to Leo Ultra: Our most advanced satellite antenna that will deliver lightning-fast speeds virtually anywhere on Earth.’

Launch Cadence Intensifies

Amazon’s launch pipeline includes Arianspace missions from French Guiana, with an X update stating: ‘Exciting progress ahead of @Amazonleo’s first launch with @Arianespace in French Guiana.’ This follows successful deployments of 27 satellites earlier this year, as celebrated in Amazon’s posts.

Competitors like OneWeb and Telesat loom, but Starlink’s scale—over 4 million terminals shipped—sets the bar. Elon Musk commented on rival launches via X: ‘SpaceX just launched a competing satellite constellation to Starlink. Same price as other customers. No favoritism.’

Market Stakes and Economics

The LEO broadband market could reach $20 billion by 2030, drawing heavyweights. Amazon has invested $10 billion-plus, aiming for 400 Mbps speeds at competitive pricing. CNET noted: ‘The broadband satellite network is getting closer to offering service in a number of locales,’ per CNET.

Business testing will yield critical data on latency, throughput, and integration. SatelliteInternet.com detailed: ‘Amazon’s internet service, Amazon Leo, is an upcoming satellite internet provider that aims to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.’

Geopolitical and Regulatory Hurdles

Global expansion faces hurdles, including spectrum disputes and national security reviews. In Australia, Amazon positions as a Starlink rival hub, per ChannelNews. Indian Express highlighted: ‘Amazon has secured more than 80 launch contracts, the largest commercial launch procurement in history.’

Starlink’s military contracts add complexity, but Amazon eyes government tie-ins via AWS. Biztoc reported: ‘Amazon starts letting businesses test rebranded Leo satellite service as it plays catchup to Musk’s Starlink.’

Path to Scale

Success hinges on rapid deployments—Amazon plans 20+ launches in 2026. X sentiment shows excitement, with Amazon posting milestones like NBA studio tech integrations, underscoring broader ambitions. As testing expands, Leo could disrupt Starlink’s monopoly in underserved markets, reshaping global connectivity.