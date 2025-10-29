Amazon Lays Off 14,000 Managers via Text to Fund AI Expansion

Amazon’s Abrupt Awakening

In the predawn hours of October 28, 2025, some Amazon employees received a jarring notification on their phones: a text message informing them of their termination. This unconventional method, as detailed in a report by Business Insider, was part of the company’s strategy to execute a massive round of layoffs affecting up to 14,000 corporate roles. The texts were sent to avoid potential disruptions, such as employees attempting to access office buildings after their badges were deactivated.

The layoffs come amid CEO Andy Jassy’s aggressive push to streamline operations and embrace artificial intelligence, according to internal memos viewed by journalists. Amazon, facing pressures from economic uncertainty and the need to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, announced plans to cut thousands of positions, with notifications rolling out via email and, in some cases, SMS. This move echoes previous cost-cutting efforts but stands out for its scale and the impersonal delivery method.

Employees in the U.S., Canada, and Europe began receiving these notices, with some learning their fate before their morning coffee. The company justified the early texts as a way to manage security protocols efficiently, preventing any awkward confrontations at entry points. Impacted workers are offered 90 days of pay, continued benefits, and severance packages, as outlined in emails shared with Business Insider.

Behind the Corporate Overhaul

This isn’t Amazon’s first brush with workforce reductions. In recent years, the e-commerce giant has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs, but the 2025 cuts target corporate layers specifically, aiming to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by 15% by the first quarter’s end. Jassy’s memo, reported by Business Insider, emphasized a “hardcore culture reset” to make the organization leaner in an AI-driven era.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect widespread sentiment, with users highlighting the abruptness of the notifications and drawing parallels to past tech industry shake-ups. One post noted Amazon’s history of high turnover, suggesting these layoffs are part of a broader automation strategy. Meanwhile, news from CNN Business confirms the cuts are designed to free up resources for AI investments exceeding $100 billion.

The affected teams span various divisions, including those in operations and technology, as internal Slack messages revealed to reporters indicate. Managers were prepped with urgent training sessions on October 27 to handle the communications, ensuring a smooth rollout despite the emotional toll on staff.

Ripple Effects in Tech

Beyond the immediate human impact, these layoffs signal broader shifts in the tech sector. Amazon’s decision aligns with similar moves by companies like Meta and Rivian, as noted in recent X discussions about “layoff season 2025.” Economic indicators, including consumer spending data that Amazon tracks closely, may have influenced the timing, with some analysts viewing it as a hedge against potential recessionary pressures.

For those laid off, the process has been criticized for its cold efficiency. Texts arriving as early as 5 a.m. left little room for preparation, amplifying stress during an already uncertain period. Support resources, including career transition services, are part of the package, but questions linger about the long-term effects on morale and retention.

As Amazon pivots toward AI dominance, this round of terminations underscores the human cost of technological advancement. Industry observers, citing reports from USA Today, predict more adjustments ahead, potentially reshaping how corporations handle workforce changes in the digital age.