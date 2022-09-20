All About Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM)

There is a lot to know in the field of cloud infrastructure entitlements management. Learn more in the article below.
Web3 Promises to Improve the Future of Work Life Balance
Like it or not, Web3 is coming. Learn more about how Web3 will impact the future of work life balance below.
FTC Taking a Closer Look at Amazon’s iRobot Acquisition
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking a closer look at Amazon’s iRobot acquisition.
Tesla in Trouble Over Misguided Return-to-Office Policies
Tesla is in turmoil over return-to-office (RTO) policies that don’t reflect the realities the company and its employees are facing.
Dark Sky Weather App Reaches End-of-Life December 31
The popular Dark Sky weather app will stop working December 31, 2022, after Apple bought it and incorporated it into its own weather app.
Low-Code Development Market Projected to Hit $94.75 Billion by 2028
Low-code development is experiencing a major growth period, with the market projected to hit $94.75 billion by 2028.
iFixit: iPhone 14 Is ‘the Most Significant Design Change In a Long Time’
Apple’s latest iPhone is receiving praise from an unusual source, with iFixit saying it’s easier to repair than previous models.
Cloudflare Launches Adaptive DDoS Protection
Cloudflare has launched its latest weapon in the war to protect the internet from bad actors: Adaptive DDoS Protection.
Linux Distro Reviews: KDE Plasma — The One That Could Be King
KDE Plasma is one of the most popular Linux desktop environments (DE), but it can’t get out of its own way to claim the crown.
Google Cloud Will Reportedly Unfreeze Hiring by October
Google Cloud will reportedly unfreeze hiring by October amid an industry-wide hiring freeze and layoffs.
The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Taking a Major Toll and Changing the Workplace
The “Great Resignation” continues to take a major toll on companies and their return-to-office (RTO) plans but is benefiting a key demographic.
DirecTV Drops the Ball Again on ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’
DirecTV users were up in arms after the streaming service dropped the ball again on NFL Sunday Ticket.
DOJ Wants In On the Apple v Epic Appeal
The Department of Justice wants the opportunity to weigh in on the Apple v Epic appeal, with the goal of informing antitrust policy.
Burnout, Dissatisfaction, and Employee Engagement in the Workplace
In today’s ever evolving workplace, how do you conquer burnout? Learn how to keep employees engaged below.
Latest SEO Trends You Need to Know About
As an online business, you’ll need to stay up to date on the latest SEO trends to keep competitive. Learn more in the article below.
Scammers Are Abusing the Microsoft Edge News Feed
Scammers are abusing Microsoft Edge’s news feed, running malicious ads in an effort to direct users to tech support scams.
Most AT&T Customers Will Not Be Able to Access Faster 5G
Many of AT&T’s customers are in for a major disappointment, with the carrier’s mid-band 5G not supporting the majority of recent phones.
Adobe Buying Digital Design Startup Figma for $20 Billion
Adobe announced it is buying digital design startup Figma for $20 billion, resulting in a significant consolidation in the industry.