Cloud Computing - Image by Pete Linforth
CloudPlatformPro
All About Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM)

There is a lot to know in the field of cloud infrastructure entitlements management. Learn more in the article below.

web3 and the future of work
DigitalWorkplaceTrends
Web3 Promises to Improve the Future of Work Life Balance

Like it or not, Web3 is coming. Learn more about how Web3 will impact the future of work life balance below.

iRobot i3+ EVO
RobotRevolutionPro
FTC Taking a Closer Look at Amazon’s iRobot Acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking a closer look at Amazon’s iRobot acquisition.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
RemoteWorkingTrends
Tesla in Trouble Over Misguided Return-to-Office Policies

Tesla is in turmoil over return-to-office (RTO) policies that don’t reflect the realities the company and its employees are facing.

Dark Sky - Image Credit Apple
ApplicationDevelopmentNews
Dark Sky Weather App Reaches End-of-Life December 31

The popular Dark Sky weather app will stop working December 31, 2022, after Apple bought it and incorporated it into its own weather app.

Phone With TikTok App - Image by Kon Zografos
SocialMediaNews
TikTok Is Gen Z’s Search Engine of Choice and Is Rife With Misinformation

Filed squarely in the category of ‘what could possibly go wrong,’ Gen Z is relying on TikTok for searches, complete with rampant misinformation.

Programming - Image by StockSnap
LowCodeUpdate
Low-Code Development Market Projected to Hit $94.75 Billion by 2028

Low-code development is experiencing a major growth period, with the market projected to hit $94.75 billion by 2028.

iPhone 14 iFixit Teardown
MobileDevPro
iFixit: iPhone 14 Is ‘the Most Significant Design Change In a Long Time’

Apple’s latest iPhone is receiving praise from an unusual source, with iFixit saying it’s easier to repair than previous models.

CloudFlare
CybersecurityUpdate
Cloudflare Launches Adaptive DDoS Protection

Cloudflare has launched its latest weapon in the war to protect the internet from bad actors: Adaptive DDoS Protection.

KDE Plasma - Credit The KDE Community
DesignNews
Linux Distro Reviews: KDE Plasma — The One That Could Be King

KDE Plasma is one of the most popular Linux desktop environments (DE), but it can’t get out of its own way to claim the crown.

Google Cloud Office Building
CloudPlatformPro
Google Cloud Will Reportedly Unfreeze Hiring by October

Google Cloud will reportedly unfreeze hiring by October amid an industry-wide hiring freeze and layoffs.

iOS and Android Texting - Image by Dean Moriarty
ApplicationDevelopmentNews
Google Adding Direct Reply Feature to RCS Messages

Google is prepping a major upgrade to its RCS messages, adding the ability to directly reply to individual texts.

Telecommuting
RemoteWorkingTrends
The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Taking a Major Toll and Changing the Workplace

The “Great Resignation” continues to take a major toll on companies and their return-to-office (RTO) plans but is benefiting a key demographic.

DirecTV
MediaTransformationUpdate
DirecTV Drops the Ball Again on ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’

DirecTV users were up in arms after the streaming service dropped the ball again on NFL Sunday Ticket.

iOS App Store - Image by Parampreet Chanana
MobileDevPro
DOJ Wants In On the Apple v Epic Appeal

The Department of Justice wants the opportunity to weigh in on the Apple v Epic appeal, with the goal of informing antitrust policy.

HRProNews
Burnout, Dissatisfaction, and Employee Engagement in the Workplace

In today’s ever evolving workplace, how do you conquer burnout? Learn how to keep employees engaged below.

SEOProNews
Latest SEO Trends You Need to Know About

As an online business, you’ll need to stay up to date on the latest SEO trends to keep competitive. Learn more in the article below.

Microsoft Edge
CybersecurityUpdate
Scammers Are Abusing the Microsoft Edge News Feed

Scammers are abusing Microsoft Edge’s news feed, running malicious ads in an effort to direct users to tech support scams.

AT&T Logo
5GRevolution
Most AT&T Customers Will Not Be Able to Access Faster 5G

Many of AT&T’s customers are in for a major disappointment, with the carrier’s mid-band 5G not supporting the majority of recent phones.

Adobe Logo
CloudPlatformPro
Adobe Buying Digital Design Startup Figma for $20 Billion

Adobe announced it is buying digital design startup Figma for $20 billion, resulting in a significant consolidation in the industry.