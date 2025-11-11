In a rare public appearance at China’s World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, DeepSeek senior researcher Chen Deli delivered a sobering message about artificial intelligence’s future. Speaking on a panel alongside executives from other tech firms, Chen warned that AI could displace most human jobs within the next decade, urging technology companies to step up as ‘guardians of humanity.’

This pronouncement, made on November 8, 2025, marks a pivotal moment for DeepSeek, a low-profile Chinese AI startup that has rapidly ascended in the global AI landscape. Known for developing cost-effective AI models that rival American counterparts, DeepSeek has largely operated in the shadows since its emergence in early 2025. Chen’s comments, as reported by Business Insider, highlight growing anxieties within China’s tech sector about AI’s societal ramifications.

A Honeymoon Phase Nearing Its End

Chen described the current state of AI as a ‘honeymoon phase,’ where the technology boosts productivity but still requires human oversight. According to reports from Mint, he projected that within five to ten years, AI could become sophisticated enough to replace many human tasks, leading to widespread job losses and social strain.

This timeline aligns with broader industry concerns. DeepSeek, which surprised the world in January 2025 by releasing AI models that outperform U.S. versions despite using less powerful chips, is positioned at the forefront of China’s push for AI independence. As noted in a Business Times article, Chen emphasized that AI firms must be aware of these risks and act proactively.

From Aid to Overlord: AI’s Projected Trajectory

Extending his forecast, Chen suggested that over the next 10 to 20 years, AI might take over most remaining human work, presenting a ‘massive challenge’ for society. He called on tech companies to adopt a ‘whistle-blower’ role, warning the public about potential dangers and helping to reshape social structures, per details from TechStock².

DeepSeek’s reemergence after a year of silence underscores its strategic importance in China’s AI ecosystem. The company has been instrumental in advancing domestic chip technology and building an independent AI framework, as highlighted by Business Standard. Chen’s pessimistic tone contrasts with the optimism often projected by Western AI leaders, revealing a more cautious stance from Chinese innovators.

Guardians of Humanity: A Call to Action

In his speech, Chen urged AI developers to prioritize safety and societal well-being over unchecked advancement. ‘Tech companies need to take the role of defender,’ he said, according to International Business Times UK. This plea comes amid global debates on AI regulation, with China positioning itself as a leader in ethical AI development.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect mixed sentiments, with users like those from CNBC noting DeepSeek’s cost-effective models causing panic in Silicon Valley. Other posts, such as from The Long Investor, emphasize how DeepSeek’s achievements have forced the world to recognize China’s AI prowess, potentially accelerating job displacement risks.

Economic Ripples: Job Losses on the Horizon

The implications of Chen’s warnings extend beyond China. As AI models like DeepSeek’s become more accessible and powerful, industries worldwide face transformation. A Business Today report details how DeepSeek’s technology, trained on vast datasets for tasks like chemical supervision, is already automating roles in sectors like customs and manufacturing.

Recent news from NDTV Profit quotes Chen directly: ‘AI would replace human jobs within a decade.’ This aligns with X posts warning of AI’s ‘dangerous’ societal impacts, as shared by users discussing DeepSeek’s role in accelerating automation in China.

China’s AI Ambitions Amid Global Tensions

DeepSeek’s rise occurs against a backdrop of U.S.-China tech rivalries. Bloomberg reports, via X posts from Middle East Observer, indicate that DeepSeek’s free or low-cost AI applications have led to significant market losses for U.S. tech firms, exceeding a trillion dollars. This competitive edge, built on efficient resource use, positions China to lead in AI despite sanctions on advanced chips.

Chen’s appearance at the state-backed conference signals official endorsement of cautious AI development. As per ABP Live, he framed AI’s short-term benefits as a prelude to long-term challenges, urging a balanced approach to innovation.

Societal Challenges and Ethical Imperatives

Beyond jobs, Chen highlighted broader societal strains, including the need for new social orders. ShiftDelete.Net reports his view that ‘artificial intelligence could be dangerous for society and jobs,’ emphasizing the ‘massive problem’ AI poses.

X users, such as Vincent Chow, noted Chen’s ‘conspicuously pessimistic note’ at the conference, contrasting with typical tech optimism. This sentiment is echoed in posts from BW Businessworld, which quote Chen on AI’s potential to displace jobs while aiding humanity initially.

Industry Responses and Future Pathways

Reactions from global tech leaders have been swift. Silicon Valley executives, as per CNBC posts on X, express concern over DeepSeek’s ability to deliver high-performance AI on a shoestring budget, potentially democratizing technology but exacerbating unemployment.

Looking ahead, Chen’s call for tech firms to act as whistle-blowers could influence policy. Reports from El-Balad.com underscore DeepSeek’s concerns about AI’s negative societal impacts, urging a reevaluation of development priorities in the face of rapid advancement.