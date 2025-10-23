AI’s Energy Gap for Data Centers May Never Close, Warns Expert

The Unbridgeable Chasm in AI’s Power Needs

In a stark assessment that underscores the monumental challenges facing the artificial intelligence boom, a senior executive at Apollo Global Management Inc. has declared that the energy gap required to power AI-driven data centers may never be fully closed within our lifetimes. Dave Stangis, Apollo’s chief sustainability officer, made this pronouncement during a recent interview, highlighting the voracious appetite of AI technologies for electricity. As reported in Bloomberg, Stangis emphasized that the scale of energy demand is so immense that even aggressive global efforts to ramp up supply might fall short indefinitely.

This perspective comes amid a surge in AI adoption, where data centers are projected to consume electricity at rates that could rival entire nations. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecasted in its Energy and AI report that AI-related power demands from data centers could double by 2026, driven by the computational intensity of training and running large language models. Industry insiders are grappling with the reality that current infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle this escalation, leading to potential bottlenecks in AI development and deployment.

Projections and the Scale of the Challenge

Analysts point to specific figures that illustrate the dilemma: AI data centers alone could account for up to 8% of global electricity consumption by 2030, according to some estimates echoed in posts on X (formerly Twitter) from energy experts. The World Economic Forum has discussed in its AI’s energy dilemma analysis how this demand surge coincides with efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources, creating a tension between innovation and sustainability. Renewable sources like solar and wind, while expanding, face intermittency issues that make them less reliable for the constant, high-load needs of AI operations.

Compounding the issue is the geographic concentration of data centers in regions with strained grids. In the U.S., for instance, data centers already represent about 5% of power demand, with projections from Apollo suggesting this could rise to 12% by 2030. As detailed in a Futunn News piece, Stangis noted that renewables alone cannot bridge this gap, prompting a “scramble” for diverse energy sources including natural gas and nuclear power. Yet, building new nuclear plants can take decades, leaving a temporal mismatch between AI’s rapid growth and energy infrastructure development.

Potential Pathways and Industry Responses

Despite the pessimism, some optimism persists through technological innovations. AI itself is being leveraged to optimize energy use, as outlined in the IEA’s executive summary on Energy and AI, where machine learning algorithms could reduce overall energy consumption in sectors like transportation and manufacturing by up to 40%. Companies are exploring edge computing and more efficient chip designs to minimize power draws, but these solutions address symptoms rather than the core supply shortfall.

Industry leaders are also turning to policy and investment strategies. Apollo, through acquisitions like that of Trace3 as covered in Environment+Energy Leader, is positioning itself to navigate this crunch by scaling AI services while advocating for energy diversification. However, Stangis’s lifetime-spanning warning serves as a sobering reminder: without unprecedented coordination among governments, tech firms, and energy providers, the AI revolution risks being throttled by its own power hunger.

Implications for Global Energy Strategies

The broader implications extend to geopolitical tensions, as nations vie for energy resources to fuel their AI ambitions. In a World Economic Forum story on AI and heatwaves driving gas demand, experts warn of rising electricity prices and potential shortages that could exacerbate inequalities in AI access. Developing countries, in particular, may lag if energy constraints limit data center expansions.

Ultimately, while AI promises transformative benefits, the energy conundrum demands a reevaluation of priorities. As Chamath Palihapitiya noted in an X post, energy represents the “big bottleneck” for AI, necessitating a holistic rethink of sources and efficiencies. For industry insiders, this means preparing for a future where power availability could dictate the pace of technological progress, potentially reshaping investment strategies and innovation timelines for years to come.