Airbus A320 Set to Surpass Boeing 737 in Total Deliveries

In the fiercely competitive world of commercial aviation, a seismic shift is underway as Airbus SE’s A320 family edges closer to surpassing Boeing Co.’s 737 series in total deliveries, marking the end of a decades-long dominance. This milestone, anticipated within weeks, underscores Airbus’s relentless ascent and Boeing’s recent stumbles, reshaping the dynamics of an industry that powers global travel.

According to data from aviation consultancy Cirium, as of mid-August 2025, Airbus has delivered 12,155 A320-series aircraft, trailing Boeing’s 12,175 737s by a mere 20 units. The European planemaker’s production ramp-up, coupled with Boeing’s supply-chain woes and regulatory hurdles, positions the A320 to claim the title of the most-delivered commercial jetliner in history, a record Boeing has held since the 737’s debut in 1968.

A Historic Rivalry Takes a Turn

The rivalry between the A320 and 737 dates back to 1981, when Airbus announced its challenger to Boeing’s single-aisle workhorse. Launched in 1984, the A320 introduced fly-by-wire technology and fuel-efficient designs that appealed to airlines seeking lower operating costs. Over the years, variants like the A320neo have boosted its appeal with advanced engines from CFM International, reducing fuel burn by up to 20% compared to earlier models.

Boeing’s 737, meanwhile, evolved through generations, from the Classics to the Next Generation and the troubled MAX series. But crises, including the 2018-2019 MAX groundings after two fatal crashes and ongoing production delays, have hampered deliveries. As reported in a recent article by Fortune, Airbus’s consistent output—aiming for 75 A320s per month by 2026—has allowed it to close the gap steadily since overtaking the 737 in orders back in 2019.

Boeing’s Challenges and Airbus’s Edge

Industry insiders point to Boeing’s internal turmoil as a key factor. Supply-chain disruptions, exacerbated by the pandemic and quality-control issues, have limited 737 MAX production to around 30 aircraft monthly, far below targets. A February 2025 report from Flight Plan highlighted how steel and aluminum tariffs further strained Boeing’s operations, delaying recoveries.

Conversely, Airbus has capitalized on its diversified supplier base and investments in automation. The A320 family’s backlog stands at over 8,000 units, driven by demand from low-cost carriers in Asia and Europe. Wikipedia’s entry on the Boeing 737 notes that while 17,037 have been ordered as of July 2025, deliveries lag due to certification delays for the MAX variants, allowing Airbus to pull ahead.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

This delivery milestone isn’t just symbolic; it reflects shifting airline preferences amid rising fuel prices and environmental regulations. The A320neo’s efficiency has secured massive orders, such as IndiGo’s 500-unit deal in 2023, outpacing Boeing’s commitments. Posts on X from aviation enthusiasts and analysts, like those from Aviation Facts, echo the sentiment that Airbus’s dominance in narrowbody jets is solidifying, with the A320 family now operating in more fleets worldwide.

Looking ahead, Boeing aims to stabilize with new leadership and FAA approvals, potentially ramping up to 50 737s monthly by 2026. Yet, Airbus’s lead could widen, especially with the A321XLR’s entry, enabling longer routes. As Simple Flying projected in March 2025, this overtake signals a new era where European innovation challenges American legacy.

Economic Ripples and Strategic Shifts

The economic stakes are immense, with each aircraft valued at around $100 million. Airbus’s triumph boosts Europe’s aerospace sector, supporting thousands of jobs across France, Germany, and the U.K. For Boeing, the loss intensifies pressure to innovate, possibly accelerating development of a 737 successor amid whispers of a clean-sheet design by 2030.

Analysts from IndexBox, in a blog post dated August 17, 2025, emphasize that this shift highlights Airbus’s strategic agility, from neo upgrades to sustainable aviation fuel compatibility. Meanwhile, Boeing grapples with reputational damage, as evidenced by IATA’s 2024 statistics showing both families as top-used types, but Airbus gaining ground in utilization rates.

Lessons from a Decades-Long Duel

Ultimately, this record-breaking moment teaches that in aviation, adaptability trumps tradition. Airbus’s focus on efficiency and reliability has paid off, while Boeing’s setbacks serve as a cautionary tale. As the industry eyes recovery from post-pandemic demand, the A320’s ascendancy may redefine competitive strategies for years to come.