Air Traffic Controllers Stressed by Shutdown, Warn of Aviation Safety Risks

As the U.S. government shutdown drags into its second month, air traffic controllers across the nation are grappling with unprecedented levels of stress and frustration. According to Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), tensions have reached an “all-time high” as workers missed their first full paycheck on October 28. “Air traffic controllers are not only stressed, they’re not only fatigued, they’re angry. They’re upset,” Daniels told Business Insider in a recent interview. This sentiment echoes broader concerns within the aviation sector, where essential workers are forced to continue operations without compensation, exacerbating existing staffing shortages.

The shutdown’s impact is particularly acute for the roughly 13,000 controllers managing the world’s busiest airspace. Many are now resorting to side gigs—driving for Uber, delivering food via DoorDash, or waiting tables—to make ends meet, as reported by Reuters. This financial strain comes atop chronic understaffing issues that have plagued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for years, leading to mandatory overtime and heightened fatigue risks.

Rising Risks in the Skies

Union leaders warn that the combination of unpaid work and exhaustion is pushing the system toward a breaking point. Daniels highlighted how controllers are “working harder than ever” amid delays and increased workloads, a point underscored in a NPR report on ongoing staffing woes. The NATCA has urged Congress to resolve the impasse, emphasizing that safety could be compromised if morale continues to plummet.

Pilots and flight attendants have stepped in with gestures of solidarity, sending food to control towers nationwide, as detailed in another Business Insider article. Yet, these acts of kindness do little to alleviate the core problem: a workforce stretched thin by years of hiring lags and now battered by the shutdown.

Historical Parallels and Long-Term Implications

This isn’t the first time shutdowns have strained air traffic control; a similar crisis in 2019 prompted dire warnings from unions about systemic risks, with joint statements from NATCA, pilots, and flight attendants declaring an inability to “calculate the level of risk,” as recalled in posts on X (formerly Twitter). Today’s situation feels even more precarious, with Daniels noting in a CNBC piece that “problems are mounting daily,” including potential delays and safety lapses.

Beyond immediate hardships, the shutdown threatens recruitment and retention in a field already short thousands of controllers. A 2023 Business Insider analysis pointed to high-stress conditions contributing to near-misses and attrition, a trend the current impasse could accelerate. FAA modernization efforts, aimed at addressing these gaps, are stalled, per NATCA’s appeals to lawmakers.

Calls for Resolution and Broader Aviation Concerns

Industry insiders fear that without swift action, the ripple effects could disrupt holiday travel and beyond. “We’re at a breaking point,” one anonymous controller told NBC News, echoing warnings of a system growing “a little less safe” daily. Union chiefs like Daniels are pushing for back pay and funding stability to prevent a mass exodus.

As negotiations in Washington stall, the aviation community watches closely. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has acknowledged the shortages in public statements, vowing to “supercharge” the workforce, but shutdown politics have sidelined such initiatives. For controllers, the fight is about more than pay—it’s about safeguarding the integrity of air travel in an increasingly strained environment. If unresolved, this crisis could redefine priorities for federal aviation policy in the years ahead.