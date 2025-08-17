Air Canada Resumes Flights After Flight Attendants’ Strike Ends

Air Canada, Canada’s flagship carrier, announced on Sunday that it would resume flight operations following a brief but disruptive strike by its flight attendants, marking a swift resolution orchestrated by federal intervention. The airline, which had suspended nearly all flights starting Saturday, plans a phased restart, with some services potentially resuming as early as Sunday evening. This development comes after the Canadian government stepped in to mandate binding arbitration, effectively ending the labor action that threatened to strand over 100,000 passengers during a peak travel period.

The strike, initiated by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) representing about 10,000 flight attendants, was the first such action since 1985. Union demands centered on improved wages, working conditions, and benefits amid post-pandemic recovery pressures, highlighting ongoing tensions in the aviation sector where labor costs have surged alongside operational challenges.

Government Steps In to Avert Chaos

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code on Saturday, directing the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration. This move, as reported by CBC News, was justified by the potential economic fallout from prolonged disruptions, including impacts on tourism and business travel. Hajdu emphasized the need to protect public interest, though the decision drew criticism for overriding workers’ rights.

CUPE officials decried the intervention as a “crushing” blow to Charter rights, arguing it undermines collective bargaining. According to details in a Reuters report, the union had issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, leading Air Canada to preemptively cancel flights in anticipation of walkouts.

Phased Restart and Operational Hurdles

Air Canada’s official statement, posted on its website and echoed in a tweet from its handle, outlined a gradual ramp-up, with full operations expected by mid-week. The airline advised passengers to check its daily travel outlook for updates on disruptions, noting that crew repositioning and aircraft maintenance could cause initial delays.

Industry analysts point out that restarting after even a short shutdown involves complex logistics, from rescheduling crews to rerouting aircraft. A piece in ABC News highlighted how the intervention prevented a broader crisis, but lingering resentments could affect service quality in the short term.

Passenger Impacts and Recovery Efforts

Travelers faced widespread cancellations, with many rerouted to competitors or offered refunds. Air Canada has extended flexible rebooking policies, allowing changes without fees through August’s end, as detailed in its travel news updates. Social media posts on X from affected passengers expressed frustration over communication gaps, though sentiment shifted positively with the restart announcement.

For those stranded, the airline is prioritizing reaccommodation, but experts warn of ripple effects like increased fares due to pent-up demand. Coverage from BBC News noted similar pre-strike cancellations, underscoring the airline’s proactive yet disruptive strategy.

Broader Implications for Labor and Aviation

This episode underscores the delicate balance between labor rights and essential services in aviation, where strikes can have outsized economic consequences. The government’s quick action, as analyzed in The Independent, may set a precedent for future disputes, potentially discouraging unions from striking in critical industries.

Looking ahead, Air Canada faces the arbitration process, which could resolve key issues like pay equity but might not fully address underlying grievances. For industry insiders, this serves as a case study in crisis management, with the carrier’s ability to regain passenger trust pivotal to its recovery trajectory. As operations normalize, stakeholders will watch closely for any signs of residual unrest or operational snags.