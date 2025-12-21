AI Risks Entrenching Elite Power and Widening Inequality, Experts Warn

AI’s Iron Grip: How the Elite Are Harnessing Technology to Lock in Power

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, a stark warning has emerged from academia: the technology isn’t just transforming industries—it’s becoming a weapon for the wealthy to solidify their dominance. Renowned sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom, in a recent interview, described AI as a deliberate tool wielded by the elite to “seize control of everything.” Her perspective, shared in an article from Futurism, paints a picture of AI not as a neutral innovation but as a mechanism designed to entrench existing power structures. Cottom argues that the hype surrounding AI often masks its true purpose, which is to automate away jobs and concentrate wealth further among those who already hold the reins.

This view isn’t isolated. Recent discussions among economists and technologists echo similar concerns, highlighting how AI could exacerbate global divides. For instance, reports from international organizations suggest that while AI promises productivity gains, it risks widening the chasm between rich and poor nations. In advanced economies, AI might boost efficiency in high-skill sectors, but in developing regions, it could displace workers without providing equivalent opportunities. This uneven distribution stems from disparities in access to technology, education, and infrastructure, making AI’s benefits flow disproportionately to those already advantaged.

Cottom’s critique delves deeper into the societal implications. She points out that AI systems are often built on data controlled by corporations, which in turn are owned by a small cadre of billionaires. This setup allows the elite to dictate how AI is developed and deployed, often prioritizing profit over public good. As AI integrates into everyday life—from hiring algorithms to content moderation—these systems reinforce biases that favor the status quo, sidelining marginalized groups and amplifying inequality.

The Elite’s Playbook for AI Dominance

The notion that AI could cement wealth concentration isn’t new, but recent analyses provide fresh evidence. A study from the Center for Global Development outlines three key reasons why AI might intensify disparities: it favors skilled workers, concentrates power among tech giants, and creates barriers for less-developed countries. The report warns that without intervention, AI could lead to a world where economic gains are captured by a handful of players, leaving billions behind.

Echoing this, Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund, has voiced alarms about AI’s potential to “split societies.” In a piece from the Financial Times, Tangen highlights how unequal access to AI tools could deepen social rifts, with the haves pulling further ahead. His perspective, drawn from managing one of the world’s largest investment portfolios, underscores the financial incentives driving AI adoption—often at the expense of broader equity.

On social platforms like X, users are buzzing with related sentiments. Posts from economists and tech observers suggest AI is sharpening skill divides, transferring wealth from low-skilled workers to a elite few who command multimillion-dollar salaries. One thread notes how AI displaces routine tasks, but instead of democratizing opportunity, it funnels rewards to those at the top, making inequality “sharper” rather than flatter.

Academic Voices on Inevitable Divides

Professors across disciplines are increasingly framing AI’s impact as inevitable without policy shifts. Daron Acemoglu, a prominent economist, argues in recent writings that AI’s macroeconomic benefits may be overstated, and it could even introduce tasks with “negative social value.” Shared in posts on X referencing his work, Acemoglu’s analysis draws on historical patterns, suggesting AI might not widen capital-labor gaps as drastically as past technologies, but it still poses risks to earnings equality.

A comprehensive exploration in ScienceDirect introduces a global database on AI capital stock, revealing how investments in AI are heavily skewed toward wealthier nations and firms. This empirical data shows that AI adoption correlates with rising income disparities, as companies leverage the technology to automate jobs and boost executive profits.

In the U.S. context, a Brookings Institution article by Sam Manning details mechanisms through which AI could heighten inequality. From Brookings, it explains how AI displaces lower-skilled roles while enhancing productivity for the highly educated, potentially leading to a more polarized workforce. Manning’s insights align with Cottom’s warnings, emphasizing that without regulatory checks, AI will accelerate wealth concentration.

Global Perspectives and Policy Imperatives

Internationally, the International Monetary Fund has weighed in, stating that AI will transform nearly 40% of jobs worldwide. In a blog post from the IMF, leaders call for balanced policies to ensure AI benefits humanity broadly, rather than just a select few. They advocate for investments in education and social safety nets to mitigate job losses and redistribute gains.

Contrasting views emerge from optimistic quarters. Elon Musk, for example, has claimed AI could eradicate poverty, leading to universal high incomes. Recent news from Times Now challenges this, citing reports from the IMF, World Economic Forum, and UN that suggest Musk’s vision might be overly rosy, ignoring how AI could widen gaps instead.

On X, discussions often pivot to capitalism’s role in this dynamic. Users quote figures arguing that AI will boost profits for the rich while causing mass unemployment, framing it as a systemic issue rather than a technological one. These posts reflect a growing consensus that AI’s trajectory under current economic models inevitably favors the elite.

Case Studies in AI-Driven Inequality

Real-world examples illustrate these concerns. In the tech sector, AI has already led to layoffs, with companies like Google and Microsoft cutting jobs while investing billions in AI infrastructure. A Business Insider article warns that AI-induced job losses could outpace new creations, potentially fueling social unrest. From Business Insider, London Business School professor Ekaterina Abramova predicts rapid disruptions that institutions may struggle to handle.

In developing economies, the story is even starker. Posts on X highlight how AI exacerbates global divides, with high-IQ, high-revenue nations benefiting disproportionately. For instance, users note that countries like the U.S. and China have seen GDP spikes from AI, while others lag, as discussed in threads about unquantifiable economic impacts.

Critics like Andrew Yang have revived calls for universal basic income to counter AI’s effects, but a Guardian piece argues UBI falls short. From The Guardian, it posits that such measures can’t fully address the concentrated wealth AI generates in tech hubs.

Counterarguments and Potential Pathways Forward

Not all experts see doom and gloom. A CEPR column suggests AI could shrink earnings inequality by substituting for non-routine tasks, potentially reducing the skills premium. From CEPR, this analysis draws on historical data, arguing that AI might reverse trends from the 1980s, when computers widened gaps.

Yet, even optimists acknowledge risks. X posts reference economists proving that while computers increased inequality, AI might do the opposite—but only if deployed inclusively. The key lies in policy: taxing AI profits to fund retraining, as suggested in various forums.

Cottom’s original warning ties back to intentional design. She urges scrutiny of who controls AI narratives, often tech moguls framing it as inevitable progress. By challenging this, societies can push for equitable development, ensuring AI serves the many, not the few.

Voices from the Frontlines of Change

Industry insiders are grappling with these issues in real time. A Slow Boring post by Matthew Yglesias advocates for everyone to benefit from AI, proposing progressive taxation and shared prosperity models. From Slow Boring, it explores how AI could be harnessed for public good, blending economic theory with practical politics.

On X, global users from Japan to the Middle East discuss bridging AI divides, emphasizing education and access to prevent abuse. One post stresses that without addressing structural barriers, AI will inevitably widen wealth gaps.

Historical parallels abound. Just as the industrial revolution created vast inequalities before labor reforms, AI presents a similar juncture. Professors like Cottom remind us that technology’s path isn’t predestined—it’s shaped by human choices.

Navigating the Future of AI Equity

To forge a more balanced future, experts recommend multifaceted approaches. Investments in AI literacy, international cooperation on standards, and antitrust measures against tech monopolies could help. The ScienceDirect study underscores the need for global data sharing to democratize AI benefits.

Recent news, such as Musk’s predictions in The Hans India, contrasts with sobering reports, highlighting the debate’s polarity. Ultimately, as Cottom asserts, recognizing AI as a tool of power is the first step toward reclaiming it for society.

In synthesizing these views, it’s clear that while AI holds transformative potential, its current trajectory risks entrenching elite control. By heeding academic warnings and implementing thoughtful policies, we might yet steer it toward broader prosperity.