AI Hallucinations in Courts: Sanctions, Retractions, and Calls for Regulation

In the high-stakes world of federal litigation, where precision and veracity are paramount, generative artificial intelligence is emerging as both a tool and a trap. Lawyers and pro se litigants alike are increasingly turning to AI models like ChatGPT for drafting briefs and researching case law, only to discover that these systems can produce entirely fabricated citations—known as “hallucinations”—that undermine court proceedings. A recent wave of incidents has prompted judges to issue sanctions, retract rulings, and call for stricter oversight, highlighting the tension between technological innovation and the integrity of the judicial process.

Take the case in Colorado, where attorney Zachariah Crabill was fined $2,000 for submitting AI-generated fake case citations in a civil suit. As detailed in a report from WebProNews, Crabill not only included the bogus references but compounded the error by defending them with additional hallucinations, leading to mandatory ethics training. This isn’t an isolated blunder; similar mishaps have surfaced in federal courts across the U.S., from Iowa to New York, where fabricated precedents have forced judges to scrutinize filings more closely.

The Rise of AI in Legal Practice

The allure of generative AI lies in its efficiency—drafting complex arguments in seconds that might otherwise take hours. Yet, as Reuters has reported, this speed comes at a cost, with attorneys falling into traps like uncritically accepting AI outputs as factual. In one notable instance, a product liability lawsuit against Walmart involved hallucinated cases cited in court documents, prompting apologies from the involved lawyers and underscoring the risks in high-value disputes.

Federal judges, traditionally reliant on human-verified research, are now contending with these digital deceptions. A database compiled by legal researcher Damien Charlotin, accessible via his website, tracks dozens of such cases, revealing a pattern where AI fabricates plausible-sounding but nonexistent precedents, complete with invented judges and dates. This has led to retracted judicial orders in states like New Jersey and Mississippi, where errors traced back to unvetted AI use surfaced almost immediately after rulings were issued.

Sanctions and Ethical Dilemmas

The fallout has been swift and severe. In the Eastern District of New York, a magistrate judge opted for leniency in one case, citing the attorney’s personal hardships and declining monetary penalties despite the submission of three hallucinated cases, as covered by the ABA Journal. Contrast this with tougher stances elsewhere: Bloomberg Law’s analysis shows a spike in 2025 incidents where litigants were caught, resulting in fines, dismissals, and professional reprimands.

Industry experts argue that better lawyering is the antidote. Thomson Reuters Institute emphasizes the need for rigorous verification of AI-generated content, warning that hallucinations persist despite advancements in models like ChatGPT-5. As their report notes, attorneys must treat AI as an assistant, not an authority, cross-checking every citation against official databases to avoid reputational damage.

Calls for Regulation and Reform

The legal profession is responding with proposed rules. The American Bar Association’s recent guide on AI developments, outlined in Business Law Today, tracks emerging legislation aimed at mandating disclosures when AI is used in filings. Meanwhile, some judges are early adopters themselves, experimenting with AI for preliminary research but with strict safeguards, as explored in MIT Technology Review.

Yet, the irony persists: in a Minnesota case challenging an anti-deepfake law, generative AI was used to prepare evidence about AI’s dangers, per Reuters. This self-referential twist illustrates the double-edged sword—AI’s potential to democratize legal access, as seen in pro se litigants winning small claims with ChatGPT’s help, according to NBC News, versus its capacity for chaos in federal arenas.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Integrity

As AI integration deepens, the judiciary faces a reckoning. Incidents like those in Iowa federal courts, where AI hallucinations disrupted proceedings, as reported by Axios, signal a need for systemic changes, including AI literacy training for lawyers and judges. The Washington Times has even speculated on judges unwittingly incorporating hallucinations into their own rulings, leading to embarrassing withdrawals.

Ultimately, while generative AI promises to streamline legal workflows, its hallucinations serve as a stark reminder of technology’s limitations. For industry insiders, the lesson is clear: embrace AI, but verify relentlessly. As courts adapt, the coming years will test whether safeguards can preserve the sanctity of justice amid rapid technological change.