AI Ethics Narrowed Like Privacy: OpenAI’s Role Exposed

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, a subtle yet deliberate shift is underway, one that echoes the historical narrowing of privacy debates in the tech industry. Just days ago, OpenAI made headlines by releasing its first open-source language model in years, a move long delayed under the guise of “safety” concerns. This development, detailed in a recent post on Nimish G’s Substack, highlights a broader pattern: the intentional constriction of AI ethics discussions to focus primarily on immediate risks like bias and misinformation, while sidelining thornier issues such as data ownership and societal power imbalances.

The parallels to privacy are striking. In the early 2000s, privacy was a multifaceted concern encompassing surveillance, data monetization, and individual autonomy. Over time, however, industry giants reframed it narrowly around consumer consent and data breaches, effectively diluting regulatory scrutiny. Similarly, today’s AI ethics discourse is being funneled into “alignment” and “safety” silos, often defined by the very companies developing the technology. This reframing allows firms like OpenAI to position delays in open-sourcing models as prudent risk management, rather than strategic withholding of tools that could democratize AI access.

The Echoes of Privacy’s Past and AI’s Present Trajectory – As industry observers note, this narrowing isn’t accidental; it’s a calculated effort to control the narrative, much like how privacy evolved from a broad human right into a checklist of compliance measures. Discussions on platforms like Hacker News, as seen in threads linking to the Substack piece, reveal growing skepticism among developers and ethicists who argue that true AI safety should encompass economic displacement and environmental impacts, not just algorithmic fairness.

Critics point out that by emphasizing “existential risks” – a term popularized by effective altruism circles – the conversation sidelines immediate harms faced by marginalized communities. For instance, AI systems trained on biased datasets perpetuate discrimination in hiring and lending, issues that get overshadowed when ethics is reduced to preventing hypothetical doomsday scenarios. A 2023 analysis in The Algorithmic Bridge by Alberto Romero underscores this credibility crisis, noting how AI ethics has lost ground by failing to address these grounded concerns, leading to public disillusionment.

Broadening the Lens: Calls for a More Inclusive Ethics Framework – Recent reports, including a Substack survey of 2,000 publishers detailed in On Substack, show that content creators are increasingly wary of AI’s role in creativity and ownership, with many demanding clearer stances on training data ethics. This sentiment aligns with Reddit discussions on r/Substack, where users question platforms’ policies on AI-generated content, echoing Medium’s outright ban on OpenAI bots to protect writers’ works.

To counter this narrowing, experts advocate for an “AI ethics ecosystem,” as proposed in a February 2025 post on Reid Blackman’s Substack. This approach would integrate diverse stakeholders, from policymakers to affected communities, ensuring ethics isn’t just a corporate buzzword but a holistic framework. Nature’s recent article on AI agents, published just three days ago at nature.com, warns that without such expansion, deploying advanced AI could exacerbate social coordination failures and ethical blind spots.

The criminal justice system’s flirtation with AI offers a cautionary tale. A June 2025 analysis in Stefan Bauschard’s Substack argues that using narrow AI for predictive policing is immoral due to inherent biases, distinguishing it from aspirational general intelligence. This underscores the need for ethics that prioritize fairness and accountability over technological novelty.

Investor Imperatives and the Path Forward in Public-Purpose Tech – Investors in public-purpose technology are urged to prioritize these broader ethics, as outlined in a 2022 piece on The New PPT Substack, citing real-world cases like the Dutch AI fraud detection scandal that devastated families. By funding initiatives that address systemic risks, they can steer AI toward equitable outcomes.

Ultimately, as the Substack post posits, resisting this purposeful narrowing requires vigilance from insiders. Regulators must expand oversight beyond company-defined safety, drawing lessons from privacy’s erosion. Without it, AI ethics risks becoming another tool for entrenching power, rather than safeguarding society. The OpenAI release may mark progress, but it’s a reminder that true advancement demands a wider ethical aperture.