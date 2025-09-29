AI Could Boost Canada’s GDP to $3.65 Trillion by 2035: PwC Study

Canada’s economy stands at a pivotal crossroads, where accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence could propel its gross domestic product to an astonishing $3.65 trillion by 2035, according to a recent study by PwC Canada. This projection, detailed in the firm’s report “Value in Motion: Canada’s Moment to Capture New Growth,” suggests a potential 9.3% increase over baseline expectations, adding roughly $760 billion to the nation’s economic output. The study emphasizes that closing the AI adoption gap with global leaders like the United States is crucial, as Canada currently lags in integrating these technologies across key sectors.

The report highlights how AI could transform industries such as mining, defense, and technology, driving productivity gains and innovation. For instance, in mining, AI-driven predictive maintenance and automation could optimize operations, reducing downtime and enhancing resource extraction efficiency. PwC’s analysis warns that without swift action, Canada risks falling further behind, particularly as U.S. firms surge ahead in AI investments.

The Urgency of AI Integration Amid Global Competition

Experts like Nochane Rousseau, national managing partner at PwC Canada, express confidence in this optimistic scenario, as noted in coverage by The Toronto Star. Rousseau points to a current lag in adoption, attributing it to slower investment paces and regulatory hurdles. The study integrates climate change responses into its growth model, arguing that AI can aid in sustainable practices, such as optimizing energy use in transportation and power grids, thereby mitigating environmental risks that could otherwise shave off economic potential.

Comparisons with other nations underscore the stakes. A separate analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates AI could boost global productivity by 1.5% by 2035, with diminishing returns thereafter, but PwC’s Canada-specific focus reveals unique opportunities in resource-heavy sectors. Posts on X from outlets like BNN Bloomberg echo this, highlighting video discussions where Rousseau discusses how AI could counterbalance threats like U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Industry-Specific Transformations and Economic Multipliers

Delving deeper, the PwC study identifies mining as a prime beneficiary, where AI algorithms could enhance exploration accuracy and supply chain logistics, potentially adding billions to GDP. In defense, AI applications in cybersecurity and autonomous systems could fortify national security while spurring tech exports. Technology firms, including giants like Shopify and BlackBerry, stand to gain, as a TipRanks report notes, with AI integration possibly elevating their market positions and contributing to broader economic uplift.

However, challenges abound. The report, as covered by BNN Bloomberg, stresses the need for workforce reskilling to handle AI-driven job shifts, estimating that up to 40% of tasks in certain industries could be automated. This necessitates policy interventions, such as incentives for AI research and development, to ensure inclusive growth.

Climate Synergies and Long-Term Sustainability

Integrating climate strategies, PwC posits that AI can model and predict environmental impacts, aiding sectors like agriculture and energy in adapting to changing conditions. For example, AI-powered climate simulations could optimize crop yields or renewable energy distribution, countering the economic drag from extreme weather events projected to intensify by 2035.

Industry insiders, drawing from sources like Investment Executive, argue that Canada’s natural resources position it uniquely to leverage AI for green innovation. The study forecasts that addressing these “megatrends”—AI acceleration and climate resilience—could not only boost GDP but also enhance competitiveness against global powers.

Policy Recommendations and Future Outlook

To realize this vision, PwC recommends bolstering public-private partnerships and increasing AI literacy across the board. Echoing sentiments from X posts by Juniorstocks.com, the emphasis is on immediate action in mining and tech to secure a $3.65 trillion economy. Without it, baseline growth might stagnate at around $2.9 trillion, per PwC’s conservative estimates.

Ultimately, this report serves as a clarion call for Canadian leaders. As global AI markets explode—projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to various analyses—the nation’s ability to harness this technology will define its economic trajectory for decades. By bridging adoption gaps and aligning with sustainability goals, Canada could emerge as a frontrunner in the AI era, turning potential into prosperity.