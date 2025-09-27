AI Boom May Boost US GDP, Challenge Fed with Job Displacement Risks

As artificial intelligence surges forward with unprecedented momentum, market strategists are sounding alarms about its potential to reshape the U.S. economy in ways that could confound the Federal Reserve’s traditional playbook. David Zervos, chief market strategist at Jefferies, recently highlighted this concern in an interview, warning that the Fed might be underestimating how AI’s rapid adoption could disrupt employment without the usual inflationary signals.

Zervos argues that AI’s productivity boosts could lead to significant job displacement, creating a scenario where economic growth accelerates even as unemployment rises. This disconnect, he suggests, stems from AI enabling companies to produce more with fewer workers, potentially masking underlying labor market weaknesses that the Fed relies on to guide interest rate decisions.

AI’s Productivity Paradox and Fed Challenges

Recent data from the St. Louis Fed supports this view, showing that workers using generative AI saved about 5.4% of their work hours, translating to a 1.1% productivity increase across the workforce. Such gains could fuel GDP growth without corresponding job creation, complicating the Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged AI’s influence, noting in a speech that it could phase out entry-level jobs, as reported in various outlets including Futurism. Powell’s comments underscore the technology’s role in a cooling job market, where robust economic indicators coexist with weakening labor data.

Job Market Disruptions on the Horizon

A Investopedia analysis questions whether jobs are vanishing as businesses integrate more AI, with companies like those in finance and tech leading the charge. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, echo this sentiment, with users predicting massive layoffs in sectors like Wall Street, where AI could eliminate up to 200,000 jobs in the coming years due to automation of routine tasks.

Looking ahead to 2025, projections from Nexford University indicate AI will transform roles in data entry, customer service, and even creative fields, creating new opportunities while rendering others obsolete. This shift could pressure the Fed to adjust policies, potentially cutting rates to stimulate hiring amid persistent inflation.

Policy Implications Amid Economic Shifts

The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates AI could boost productivity and GDP by 1.5% by 2035, but with fading annual growth effects thereafter. This long-term outlook suggests the Fed must navigate short-term disruptions, including energy cost inflation from AI data centers, as noted in a Medium article on U.S. growth dynamics.

Market observers on X discuss how the Fed might respond by slashing rates to counter rising unemployment, even if inflation remains elevated, positioning assets like cryptocurrencies for gains. However, Zervos warns in the CNBC piece that ignoring AI’s fallout could lead to policy missteps, eroding investor confidence.

Balancing Growth and Employment Risks

A New York Fed study, covered by Reuters, finds that while AI adoption has jumped, job cuts remain modest so far. Yet, as usage grows, the impact could intensify, forcing the Fed to reconsider indicators like payrolls in an AI-driven economy.

Industry insiders anticipate that 2025 will test the Fed’s adaptability, with AI accelerating trends like remote work automation and skill mismatches. As Zervos emphasizes, the “spectacular” AI boom demands a nuanced approach to prevent economic imbalances, ensuring that technological progress benefits rather than burdens the workforce.