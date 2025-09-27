Advertise with Us
AITrends

AI Boom May Boost US GDP, Challenge Fed with Job Displacement Risks

Market strategists warn that AI's rapid adoption could boost U.S. productivity and GDP while displacing jobs, creating economic growth without inflationary signals and rising unemployment. This paradox challenges the Federal Reserve's traditional policies, potentially requiring rate cuts to balance employment risks amid persistent inflation.
AI Boom May Boost US GDP, Challenge Fed with Job Displacement Risks
Written by Andrew Cain
Saturday, September 27, 2025

As artificial intelligence surges forward with unprecedented momentum, market strategists are sounding alarms about its potential to reshape the U.S. economy in ways that could confound the Federal Reserve’s traditional playbook. David Zervos, chief market strategist at Jefferies, recently highlighted this concern in an interview, warning that the Fed might be underestimating how AI’s rapid adoption could disrupt employment without the usual inflationary signals.

Zervos argues that AI’s productivity boosts could lead to significant job displacement, creating a scenario where economic growth accelerates even as unemployment rises. This disconnect, he suggests, stems from AI enabling companies to produce more with fewer workers, potentially masking underlying labor market weaknesses that the Fed relies on to guide interest rate decisions.

AI’s Productivity Paradox and Fed Challenges

Recent data from the St. Louis Fed supports this view, showing that workers using generative AI saved about 5.4% of their work hours, translating to a 1.1% productivity increase across the workforce. Such gains could fuel GDP growth without corresponding job creation, complicating the Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged AI’s influence, noting in a speech that it could phase out entry-level jobs, as reported in various outlets including Futurism. Powell’s comments underscore the technology’s role in a cooling job market, where robust economic indicators coexist with weakening labor data.

Job Market Disruptions on the Horizon

A Investopedia analysis questions whether jobs are vanishing as businesses integrate more AI, with companies like those in finance and tech leading the charge. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, echo this sentiment, with users predicting massive layoffs in sectors like Wall Street, where AI could eliminate up to 200,000 jobs in the coming years due to automation of routine tasks.

Looking ahead to 2025, projections from Nexford University indicate AI will transform roles in data entry, customer service, and even creative fields, creating new opportunities while rendering others obsolete. This shift could pressure the Fed to adjust policies, potentially cutting rates to stimulate hiring amid persistent inflation.

Policy Implications Amid Economic Shifts

The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates AI could boost productivity and GDP by 1.5% by 2035, but with fading annual growth effects thereafter. This long-term outlook suggests the Fed must navigate short-term disruptions, including energy cost inflation from AI data centers, as noted in a Medium article on U.S. growth dynamics.

Market observers on X discuss how the Fed might respond by slashing rates to counter rising unemployment, even if inflation remains elevated, positioning assets like cryptocurrencies for gains. However, Zervos warns in the CNBC piece that ignoring AI’s fallout could lead to policy missteps, eroding investor confidence.

Balancing Growth and Employment Risks

A New York Fed study, covered by Reuters, finds that while AI adoption has jumped, job cuts remain modest so far. Yet, as usage grows, the impact could intensify, forcing the Fed to reconsider indicators like payrolls in an AI-driven economy.

Industry insiders anticipate that 2025 will test the Fed’s adaptability, with AI accelerating trends like remote work automation and skill mismatches. As Zervos emphasizes, the “spectacular” AI boom demands a nuanced approach to prevent economic imbalances, ensuring that technological progress benefits rather than burdens the workforce.

Subscribe for Updates

AITrends Newsletter

The AITrends Email Newsletter keeps you informed on the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Perfect for business leaders, tech professionals, and AI enthusiasts looking to stay ahead of the curve.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |