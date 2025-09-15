Advertise with Us
AI Boom Echoes Dot-Com Bubble, Nvidia Faces Potential Bust

Analysts, including Henry Blodget, warn that AI's explosive growth mirrors the dot-com bubble, with overvaluations in firms like Nvidia risking a "big AI bust" amid hype, high costs, and regulatory hurdles. Despite transformative potential, investors should focus on tangible applications to navigate potential reckoning.
AI Boom Echoes Dot-Com Bubble, Nvidia Faces Potential Bust
Written by Mike Johnson
Monday, September 15, 2025

In the high-stakes world of technology investing, echoes of the dot-com bubble are growing louder as analysts draw parallels between the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the internet frenzy of the late 1990s. Henry Blodget, the former Wall Street analyst who famously predicted Amazon’s stock would hit $400 during the dot-com era, is now warning of an impending “big AI bust.” In a recent interview with MarketWatch, Blodget emphasized that while AI holds transformative potential, the current hype cycle mirrors the overvaluation that led to the 2000 crash, when trillions in market value evaporated.

Blodget’s caution stems from his firsthand experience: during the dot-com boom, he was both celebrated and vilified for bullish calls that proved prescient for survivors like Amazon but disastrous for many others. Today, he points to skyrocketing valuations in AI giants like Nvidia, whose stock has surged amid massive data center investments. Yet, as posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like Bindu Reddy suggest, a bubble could burst by mid-2026, with U.S. companies planning $7 trillion in data center and GPU spending that may outstrip actual demand.

Echoes of Past Manias and Current Overreach

This sentiment isn’t isolated. A report from the Engineering and Technology Magazine questions whether 2025 will mark AI’s pinnacle or the start of its decline, citing Gartner’s hype cycle where generative AI is sliding into the “trough of disillusionment.” Challenges include escalating costs, data shortages, and regulatory hurdles like the EU AI Act, which could temper adoption. Similarly, Strategy Insights’ analysis highlights executive concerns over skill gaps and compliance, predicting a more measured AI rollout.

On the investment front, the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD) projects the AI market to reach $4.8 trillion by 2033, but warns of deepening divides as development concentrates in major economies. This optimism contrasts with bearish voices on X, where users like EndGame Macro draw direct comparisons to the late ’90s, noting how equity markets priced in internet profits prematurely—much like today’s AI megacaps.

Investment Frenzy Meets Real-World Hurdles

Data from the Stanford AI Index 2025 underscores the boom: global private AI investment hit record highs in 2024, fueling advancements in research, patents, and systems integration across sectors like healthcare and finance. However, a Ars Technica piece on Gartner’s forecast reveals a nuanced jobs impact—AI could permeate all IT work by 2030, displacing some roles but not causing a total bloodbath, with entry-level AI-exposed jobs already down 40% since 2023.

Goldman Sachs Research echoes this, predicting AI might displace 6% to 7% of the U.S. workforce if widely adopted, per the same Ars Technica report. Meanwhile, X posts from figures like Uncle Milty’s Ghost cite a 95% failure rate for corporate AI projects, signaling that companies may soon halt investments lacking clear ROI.

Predictions of Burst and Recovery Patterns

Looking ahead, PwC’s midyear update on 2025 AI predictions notes accelerating trends like agentic AI for autonomous tasks, but also fading hype in areas without proven value. WebProNews articles on AI trends and explosive growth highlight integrations with quantum computing and sustainability, potentially boosting efficiency by 40%, yet ethical risks and fintech disruptions loom.

Critics like Cory Doctorow on X foresee a “near-total collapse” of AI mania, with many data centers shuttered. This aligns with a OpenTools AI News article questioning the bubble’s sustainability amid declining adoption and high project failures at firms like Microsoft and Google.

Navigating the Uncertainty: Lessons from History

Blodget, in his MarketWatch discussion, doesn’t specify a timeline for the bust but stresses that survivors will emerge stronger, much like post-dot-com giants. X user Astasia Myers predicts market growth, with Nasdaq up 15% year-over-year and new AI firms racing to $100 million ARR benchmarks.

Yet, posts from StocksTalk on X warn of impending rotation to safer assets like long government bonds, citing studies where AI slowed developer tasks by 20%. The Exploding Topics compilation of AI statistics reinforces this duality: market size is exploding, but job risks and business integration challenges persist.

Toward a Balanced AI Future

Industry insiders must weigh these signals. The RockFlow analysis of Figure Technology’s IPO, targeting a $4.3 billion valuation, exemplifies fintech’s AI optimism, but broader sentiment from X user KeyNews evokes “AI Bubble Alert,” comparing gains to pre-dot-com frenzy.

Ultimately, as Blodget reflects, the AI story is one of innovation amid speculation. With predictions from X’s Lisan al Gaib envisioning AGI declarations by labs like OpenAI in 2025, the sector teeters between breakthrough and bust. Investors would do well to heed historical lessons, focusing on tangible applications rather than hype, to weather what could be tech’s next great reckoning.

