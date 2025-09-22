AI Automation Sparks Gen Z Unemployment Crisis, Warns Goodwill CEO

The Rising Tide of AI-Driven Unemployment

In a stark warning that underscores the accelerating pace of technological disruption, Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries, has sounded the alarm on an impending surge in youth unemployment driven by artificial intelligence. According to a recent article in Fortune, Preston revealed that his organization, which operates over 650 job centers across the U.S., assisted more than 2 million job seekers last year. He anticipates a significant influx of unemployed Gen Z workers as AI automates entry-level positions, exacerbating what he describes as an already unfolding crisis.

Preston’s concerns are rooted in the rapid erosion of foundational jobs that have long served as gateways for young professionals. Roles in administrative support, data entry, and basic tech tasks are vanishing, replaced by AI tools that perform these functions with unprecedented efficiency. This shift not only limits opportunities for recent graduates and non-degree holders but also disrupts the traditional career progression pipeline, where entry-level experience builds skills for advancement.

Preparing Nonprofits for the Fallout

Goodwill is proactively scaling its training programs to reskill displaced workers, focusing on sectors less vulnerable to automation, such as healthcare and skilled trades. As reported in Yahoo Finance, Preston emphasized that the youth unemployment crisis is not a future threat but a current reality, with Gen Z non-graduates facing the brunt of the impact. He noted that AI’s adoption is accelerating layoffs in tech and administrative fields, leaving many young people without the mentorship and on-the-job learning that previous generations relied upon.

This perspective aligns with broader economic indicators. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows youth unemployment rates climbing in 2025, particularly among those aged 18-24. Economists point to a “no hire, no fire” phase in the labor market, where companies retain existing staff but hesitate to bring on new entrants, further compounded by AI efficiencies.

Broader Economic Implications and Expert Warnings

Industry experts echo Preston’s sentiments, warning of severe long-term consequences. In a piece from The Economic Times, it’s highlighted that without adaptation to new digital skills, Gen Z risks hidden perils like stalled career growth and economic instability. Some forecasts, such as those in WebProNews, predict up to 99% joblessness in certain entry-level categories by 2030 if policy interventions lag.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged this hiring nightmare for young workers, attributing it partly to an oversupply of college graduates—now at 37.5% of the population, up from 25.6% in 2000—competing for fewer openings. As detailed in another Fortune analysis, this mismatch is not solely AI’s doing but amplifies existing pressures in a post-pandemic economy.

Policy Responses and Future Strategies

To mitigate these challenges, calls are growing for targeted interventions, including expanded vocational training and incentives for companies to hire young talent. Preston urges a collaborative approach between nonprofits, governments, and businesses to bridge the skills gap. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect public sentiment, with users expressing heartbreak over Gen Z’s plight, blaming systemic shifts like inflated job requirements and AI screening that rejects 90% of applicants.

Yet, not all views pin the crisis entirely on AI. A Cryptopolitan report suggests that demographic factors, such as an abundance of degree holders, play a larger role, urging a nuanced understanding. For industry insiders, the key takeaway is clear: AI’s benefits come with profound societal costs, demanding immediate reskilling initiatives to prevent a lost generation.

Navigating the Path Forward

As AI continues to reshape industries, organizations like Goodwill are at the forefront of adaptation efforts. Preston’s proactive stance highlights the need for agile workforce development, potentially including AI literacy in education curricula. Economists from UBS, as cited in various analyses, describe the U.S. labor market as “peculiar,” with peculiar challenges for youth that could ripple into broader economic stagnation if unaddressed.

Ultimately, this crisis tests the resilience of the American economy. By investing in human capital now, stakeholders can transform disruption into opportunity, ensuring that technological progress uplifts rather than sidelines the next generation of workers.