AI as Iron Man Suit: Empowering Gen Z Amid Job Automation Fears

The Optimistic View from Handshake’s Corner Office

In a recent interview, Garrett Lord, CEO of the career platform Handshake, painted a surprisingly rosy picture of artificial intelligence’s impact on the job market for young workers. Far from the doomsday scenarios often associated with AI-driven job displacement, Lord likened the technology to an “Iron Man suit” that empowers Generation Z with unprecedented capabilities. According to Lord, Gen Z’s innate fluency with AI tools positions them not as victims of automation, but as supercharged professionals ready to tackle evolving roles.

This perspective comes amid widespread anxiety about AI’s encroachment on entry-level positions. Lord’s comments, detailed in a Business Insider article published on August 25, 2025, emphasize how young workers’ comfort with generative AI can turn potential threats into opportunities. He argues that while AI may automate routine tasks, it amplifies human potential, allowing recent graduates to focus on higher-value work like strategy and innovation.

Gen Z’s AI Edge in a Transforming Market

Data from Handshake’s platform, which connects millions of students with employers, supports Lord’s optimism. The company reports a surge in job postings that explicitly seek AI skills, suggesting that tech-savvy youth are gaining a competitive edge. Lord highlighted examples where AI enables workers to “fly” through complex analyses that once took days, now completed in hours, freeing time for creative problem-solving.

Yet, this view contrasts with broader industry concerns. A New York Times report from May 2025 noted rising unemployment among recent college graduates as companies automate entry-level tasks, echoing fears that AI is eroding traditional career ladders. Similarly, a Business Insider piece from April 2025 warned that tech firms are pulling back on junior hires, exacerbating a “broken career ladder” for Gen Z.

Balancing Optimism with Real-World Challenges

Lord acknowledges these disruptions but insists adaptation is key. He points to Handshake’s data showing that employers are increasingly valuing AI literacy over traditional credentials, with Gen Z leading the pack due to their digital-native upbringing. In the same Business Insider interview, Lord stressed that AI isn’t eliminating jobs but transforming them, creating demand for roles that blend human insight with machine efficiency.

Industry experts offer mixed reactions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a Business Insider discussion from August 2025, echoed Lord’s positivity, asserting that college graduates will adapt seamlessly to AI’s changes. However, a Breitbart summary of a Wall Street Journal analysis from July 2025 highlights how AI is disrupting entry-level markets, with companies relying on automation for tasks once assigned to new hires.

Emerging Opportunities in AI-Specialized Fields

Delving deeper, Lord’s vision extends to specialized AI training. A July 2025 Business Insider article quotes him on the shift from generalist AI roles to high-paying positions for STEM experts, earning over $125 per hour at frontier labs. This evolution underscores opportunities in fields like medicine and law, where domain knowledge combined with AI proficiency commands premiums.

Critics argue this optimism overlooks immediate hardships. Goldman Sachs data, cited in an August 2025 Business Insider report, shows unemployment spiking faster for young tech workers since 2024, driven by AI efficiencies. A June 2025 Business Insider analysis with charts illustrates declining hires and rising joblessness for overeducated Gen Z grads.

Preparing the Workforce for an AI-Augmented Future

To bridge these gaps, educational institutions must evolve, as suggested in a recent Silicon Republic piece from August 2025, urging curricula that build AI skills for modern workplaces. Lord advocates for proactive upskilling, positioning Handshake as a facilitator through AI-integrated job matching.

Ultimately, while AI poses risks, Lord’s “Iron Man suit” metaphor captures a transformative potential. For industry insiders, the key lies in fostering adaptability—ensuring young workers don this suit to soar rather than stumble in an automated world. As projections from sources like WebProNews indicate 97 million new AI-related roles emerging, the focus shifts to equitable access and training to harness this shift.